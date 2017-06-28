17 former LCSC Warriors continuing pro baseball career in minor leagues

LEWISTON, Idaho – The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level.More >>
LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.More >>
Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.More >>
Portland State Basketball Coach Barret Peery has announced the addition of graduate transfer Ryan Edwards to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season. Edwards has signed a grant-in-aid contract and entered school for summer term. Edwards has played three seasons with one redshirt season at Gonzaga University.More >>
Jordan Mathews is walking in the footsteps of former Gonzaga teammate Kyle Wiltjer, following the Houston Rocket's path to the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mathews drew attention from three NBA teams about possibly playing for their Summer League team and ultimately chose the New Orleans Pelicans.More >>
In a way, it was a blessing for former Eastern Washington University basketball player Jacob Wiley not to be chosen in the two rounds of the National Basketball Association Draft in Brooklyn, N.Y. But he'll wind up in Brooklyn anyway, as the Nets.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—Two more Gonzaga baseball players realized their dreams of signing a professional contract this week as Justin Jacobs signed as a free agent with the Texas Rangers and Jake Roberts came to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jacobs enters the pro ranks coming off a strong senior campaign.More >>
Our Sam Adams got a chance to talk with Gonzaga's Zach Collins after he was selected 10th overall in this year's NBA Draft. Collins talks about how his work ethic brought him to the position he's in and how he plans to use that to help the Portland Trailblazers.More >>
Our Femi Abebefe got a chance to talk with Washington Huskies' Markelle Fultz about being drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. Fultz was the first-ever Husky taken first overall in the NBA Draft and talks about how he plans to help the Philadelphia 76ers this upcoming season.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday. The home run by Enright scored Yohel Pozo to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level.More >>
SEATTLE -- Drew Smyly, who was acquired to be a major part of this year's Mariners rotation, instead will not throw a pitch for Seattle this season and perhaps next as the club announced Wednesday the left-hander will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.More >>
Former Gonzaga star Kyle Wiltjer's time with the Houston Rockets is over, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. The Rockets trade away Kyle Wiltjer, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, a future first-round pick and $661,000 to the Los Angeles Clippers for their All-Star guard Chris Paul.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Tommy Joseph hit his 13th homer of the season leading off the ninth inning, Andrew Knapp followed with a two-out RBI single and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. “Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward groupMore >>
Spokane, Washington – The Indoor Football League announced the All-IFL First and Second Team honors for the 2017 regular season. Two Empire players were selected. Both Empire players selected were members of the Empire defense that proved dominate throughout the 2017 season.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Maikel Franco and Arron Altherr homered and Aaron Nola allowed two runs over seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit for an 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Franco opened the seventh with his 10th home run, sending a 1-0 pitch from James Paxton over the wall in left-center to put the Phillies up 3-2.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils over the Spokane Indians in a 4-3 win on Tuesday. Ramirez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs. Tri-City took the lead in the first when Tre Carter hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Chris Mattison.More >>
The NFL Network finished announcing its Top 100 Players of 2017 Monday night with the final 10 players, and while no Seahawks cracked that Top 10, Seattle did finish with a league-best eight players on the Top 100 list:More >>
