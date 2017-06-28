17 former LCSC Warriors continuing pro baseball career in minor leagues

By Lewis-Clark State Athletics

LEWISTON, Idaho – The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level.

Here is a breakdown of the 17 players:

CLASS AAA

BLAINE HARDY: The left-handed relief pitcher started the year with the Detroit Tigers, but was sent down to the club’s AAA team in Toledo. The four-year veteran of the major leagues went 1-0 with a 4.15 earned run average in 20 games with Detroit to start the season. In 17.1 innings, he allowed 21 hits, including four home runs, and walked six. At Toledo, he has appeared in 13 games and started two. He is 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA. He has pitched 17.2 innings and allowed 14 hits and just two walks with 17 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .231 against him. Overall, in his four seasons with Detroit, he is 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA. Hardy played at LCSC in 2008

BRENDAN RYAN: He’s a teammate of Hardy’s at Toledo after Detroit signed him as a free agent. Ryan originally broke into the majors in 2007 with St. Louis and has played with the Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Angels. He is Toledo’s starting shortstop and in 60 games, he is hitting .188 (35-of-168) with 10 doubles, three home runs, and 15 RBI. He has appeared in 896 major league games and has a career batting average of .233 with 116 doubles, 18 triples, 19 home runs, and 203 RBI. Ryan played at LCSC during 2001-03.

CARLOS FISHER: The right-handed relief pitcher is playing in the Mexican League with the Toros de Tijuana. He broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2009 and played part of the season with the Reds along with 2010 and ’11. He started this season with the San Diego Padres’ minor league team in El Paso, but was loaned to Toros after he went 0-3 with a 8.14 ERA. With Toros de Tijuana, he is 1-0 in eight games with a 5.14 ERA, all in the month of June. In seven innings of work he has allowed seven hits and six walks, but also has struck out seven. Opponents are hitting .250 again him. In his major league career, he is 2-5 with a 4.74 ERA. He has made 74 appearances and pitched 98.2 innings with 86 strikeouts and 55 walks. Fisher played at LCSC in 2004-05.

CLASS AA

TYLER KNIGGE: The right-hander is being used in the bullpen by the Arkansas Travelers in the Texas League, which is affiliated with the Mariners. He was originally drafted by Philadelphia but was traded to the Mariner organization in 2015. He went on the seven-day disabled list earlier this season and was sent to the Mariners’ A Advanced Team in Modesto, Calif., where he made three appearances and pitched four innings. He then was moved back to the Travelers where he is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA. In eight appearances, he has pitched 9.1 innings and allowed 10 hits and five walks. He has struck out 10. Opponents are hitting .263 against him and he has not allowed a run in his last five appearances. He played at LCSC in 2008-10.

HIGH A (ADVANCED)

SETH BROWN: The right-fielder is in his third year of the minors after being drafted in 2015 in the 19th round by Oakland. He’s with the Stockton Ports in the California League for the second straight season. In 72 games this season he is hitting .242 (68-of-281) with five doubles, four triples, and 11 home runs, which leads the team. Only one other player has more starts with the Ports this season. He’s also driven in 32 runs and stolen three bases. Brown played at LCSC in 2015.

CLASS A

QUIN GROGAN: The right-handed pitcher is in his second year of minor league baseball after being drafted last year in the 30th round by Minnesota. He was promoted to the Cedar Rapids Kernels to start the season. He made two appearances and pitched 2.1 innings. He allowed five hits and walked one, but struck out three. He was then assigned to the Twins’ extended spring training. He hasn’t pitched in a minor league game since April 27. He played at LCSC during 2014-16.

JACOB ZANON: After spending part of the season on the disabled list, Zanon is back with the Columbia Fireflies where he is now a teammate of former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow. He has played nine games with Columbia, including starting five of the last six, and is hitting .333 (9-of-27) with one triple, one home run, and five RBI. He also has walked seven times and is 7-of-7 in stolen bases. He has been playing both left field and center field, and hitting third for the Fireflies. Zanon played at LCSC during 2016.

CLASS A (SHORT SEASON)

JAKE BARNETT: One of four Warriors playing in the New York-Penn League, which just started play the past week. The left-handed pitcher is with Auburn and was a 20th round selection by Washington a year ago. He has appeared in two of the team’s six games thus far in relief and pitched three innings of three-hit baseball to pick up a win on Tuesday night. In his five innings of work, he has allowed just three hits and no walks. He has struck out four. He was bothered by injuries a year ago and pitched only five inning with the Nationals’ Gulf Coast League team. Barnett played at LCSC in 2016.

CONNOR BROGDON: The ace of the Warriors’ staff this season was selected in the 10th round by Philadelphia and begins the year at the Short Season level with Williamsport. The right-handed pitcher had a successful relief debut with 1.1 innings pitched during a Williamsport win. He allowed one hit and one walk, but struck out two of the six batters he faced. Brogdon played at LCSC during 2016 and ’17.

MICAH BROWN: The other Warrior from this year’s squad to start his minor league career at the Short Season level. He was a 19th round draft pick by Miami and is playing for the Batavia Muckdogs. In his only game with the team, he played shortstop and hit ninth in the batting order. He went 0-for-3 in the contest in a 1-0 loss. Brown played three season at LCSC, 2015-17.

NOEL GONZALEZ: The right-handed relief pitcher was a 29th selection last year by St. Louis and is with the State College Spikes. After a strong season with the Cardinals’ rookie team in the Appalachian League where he went 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA, Gonzalez has made two appearances this season. He has pitched three innings and allowed one run, three hits, and two walks. He also has struck out five. In both games he pitched the ninth inning in non-save situations. Gonzalez played just the one year, 2016, at LCSC.

ROOKIE LEAGUE:

Note: All below except for Whalen were signed or drafted this season following winning back-to-back Avista NAIA World Series titles with the Warriors.

GUNNAR BUHNER: He signed as a free agent with Philadelphia and was assigned to the Phillies’ team in the Gulf Coast League on Tuesday, but missed the team’s opener that night. He is the son of former major leaguer Jay Buhner.

COOPER GOLDBY: The catcher was a 35th round pick by Oakland this season and is with the team’s Arizona League affiliate. He has appeared in all three of the team’s games and is 1-for-5 at the plate with a run scored. He’s been behind the plate for 13 innings and is one of four catchers on the roster.

KEVIN HAMANN: The right-handed pitcher was a 22nd round selection by St. Louis and is with the Gulf Coast League Cardinals. In his one appearance, he was the fourth and final pitcher in a

10-4 loss. He threw one inning and retired three of the four batters he faced. He did allow one hit.

HENRY MCAREE: The hard-throwing right-hander was picked in the 29th round by Miami. He is with the Gulf Coast League Marlins and made a strong debut in his only appearance during a 14-9 win. He was the seventh and final pitcher used by the Marlins and pitched a scoreless ninth inning. He did allow a hit, but also recorded a strikeout.

J.J. ROBINSON: The MVP of both the NAIA Far West and the Avista NAIA World Series was a 33rd round pick by Minnesota and is playing in the Appalachian League with the Elizabethton Twins. He has started two games at first base and has hit both fifth and sixth in the lineup. After striking out three times and going 0-for-4 at the plate with a walk in his first game, he went 2-for-4 with an RBI in his next appearance. He is 2-for-8 overall (.250).