Mariners blow lead in 9th inning, fall to Phillies 5-4

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday. The home run by Enright scored Yohel Pozo to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level.More >>
SEATTLE -- Drew Smyly, who was acquired to be a major part of this year's Mariners rotation, instead will not throw a pitch for Seattle this season and perhaps next as the club announced Wednesday the left-hander will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.More >>
Former Gonzaga star Kyle Wiltjer's time with the Houston Rockets is over, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. The Rockets trade away Kyle Wiltjer, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, a future first-round pick and $661,000 to the Los Angeles Clippers for their All-Star guard Chris Paul.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Tommy Joseph hit his 13th homer of the season leading off the ninth inning, Andrew Knapp followed with a two-out RBI single and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. “Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward groupMore >>
Spokane, Washington – The Indoor Football League announced the All-IFL First and Second Team honors for the 2017 regular season. Two Empire players were selected. Both Empire players selected were members of the Empire defense that proved dominate throughout the 2017 season.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Maikel Franco and Arron Altherr homered and Aaron Nola allowed two runs over seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit for an 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Franco opened the seventh with his 10th home run, sending a 1-0 pitch from James Paxton over the wall in left-center to put the Phillies up 3-2.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils over the Spokane Indians in a 4-3 win on Tuesday. Ramirez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs. Tri-City took the lead in the first when Tre Carter hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Chris Mattison.More >>
The NFL Network finished announcing its Top 100 Players of 2017 Monday night with the final 10 players, and while no Seahawks cracked that Top 10, Seattle did finish with a league-best eight players on the Top 100 list:More >>
