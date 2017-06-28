Mariners blow lead in 9th inning, fall to Phillies 5-4 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners blow lead in 9th inning, fall to Phillies 5-4

Mariners lose their fourth straight game Mariners lose their fourth straight game

SEATTLE (AP) - Tommy Joseph hit his 13th homer of the season leading off the ninth inning, Andrew Knapp followed with a two-out RBI single and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.
    
Seattle held a 4-3 lead headed to the ninth and had not allowed a hit to the Phillies since the third inning. Joseph changed that quickly hitting a 98 mph fastball on a 3-2 pitch from Seattle closer Edwin Diaz (2-3) out to left field, tying the game at 4-all.
    
Diaz struck out the next two batters, but walked Cameron Perkins and a balk moved Perkins into scoring position. Knapp delivered, lining a 1-2 pitch into right field to give the Phillies the lead.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Indians snap losing streak, beat Dust Devils 6-1

    Indians snap losing streak, beat Dust Devils 6-1

    Indians snap eight-game losing streakIndians snap eight-game losing streak

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday. The home run by Enright scored Yohel Pozo to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday. The home run by Enright scored Yohel Pozo to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.

    More >>

  • 17 former LCSC Warriors continuing pro baseball career in minor leagues

    17 former LCSC Warriors continuing pro baseball career in minor leagues

    The Warriors currently have 18 NAIA World Series ChampionshipsThe Warriors currently have 18 NAIA World Series Championships

    LEWISTON, Idaho – The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level.

    More >>

    LEWISTON, Idaho – The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level.

    More >>

  • Mariners pitcher Drew Smyly to undergo Tommy John surgery

    Mariners pitcher Drew Smyly to undergo Tommy John surgery

    Courtesy: Seattle MarinersCourtesy: Seattle Mariners

    SEATTLE -- Drew Smyly, who was acquired to be a major part of this year's Mariners rotation, instead will not throw a pitch for Seattle this season and perhaps next as the club announced Wednesday the left-hander will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.

    More >>

    SEATTLE -- Drew Smyly, who was acquired to be a major part of this year's Mariners rotation, instead will not throw a pitch for Seattle this season and perhaps next as the club announced Wednesday the left-hander will undergo Tommy John surgery next week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.