Former Zag Kyle Wiltjer traded to LA Clippers in blockbuster deal

Former Gonzaga star Kyle Wiltjer's time with the Houston Rockets is over, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. The Rockets trade away Kyle Wiltjer, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, a future first-round pick and $661,000 to the Los Angeles Clippers for their All-Star guard Chris Paul.

Source: Terms of Clippers-Rockets deal: For @CP3, Houston sends Williams, Beverley, Dekker, Liggins, Hilliard, Harrell, Wiltjer, FRP + $661K — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Wiltjer spent last season going back and forth between the Rockets and their Developmental League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. During his time with the Rockets, Wiltjer saw 43 minutes of playing time, totaling 13 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. However, Wiltjer averaged 20.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during his 22 games with the Vipers. The former Bulldog also led his team to the NBA D-League championship game, but fell just short against the Raptors 905.

Earlier this year, the Clippers acquired the right to own and operate an NBA D-League team for the 2017-18 season, when the league will be called the NBA Gatorade League. The team will based in Ontario, Calif. and will be named the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, which could be where Wiltjer will be playing basketball next season.