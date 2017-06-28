Spokane Chiefs select Fafrak and Kral in CHL Import Draft - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane Chiefs select Fafrak and Kral in CHL Import Draft

Courtesy: Spokane Chiefs Courtesy: Spokane Chiefs

By Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively.

“Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward group,” said Chiefs’ Assistant General Manager Chris Moulton. “Kral is a defenseman who can move the puck up the ice and create offense through transition.”

“Both have international tournament experience and represent some of the best players in their country. We are very excited to select them.”

Miloš Fafrák

Fafrak is a 17-year-old (turning 18 on July 8) forward from Martin, Slovakia who stands 6-foot-3 and 176 pounds. Last season, he scored 11 goals and 28 assists for 39 points in 44 games with the Slovak U18 team playing in the Slovakian U20 Extraliga last season. He added two goals and two assists in five games at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship. As a 16-year-old, Fafrak posted 14 points (3G, 11A) in 24 games with the same Slovak U18 team, as well as 10 goals and 21 points in 13 games with MHC Martin U18.

Scouting Report

“Has a tall, lean frame. Aggressive on pucks and sees the ice well. Shows a good work ethic and plays in all three zones. Plays on both the power play and penalty kill. Has the ability to score and is not afraid to shoot. He likes to control the puck and puck possession.”

Filip Král

Kral is a 17-year-old, 1999-born defenseman from Brno, Czech Republic who stands 6-foot, 170 pounds. He played 13 games with HC Kometa Brno in the Czech U20 league last season, scoring four goals and six assists, before moving up to the Kometa Brno men’s team in the professional Czech Extraliga and picking up two assists in 23 games. As a 16-year-old with the Kometa Brno U18 team during the 2015-16 season, Kral recorded 40 points (11G, 29A) in 40 games.

With an October 20 birthday, he will first become eligible for the NHL Entry Draft in 2018.

Scouting Report

“Kral could be a high-end 2018 NHL draft pick.  He’s an intelligent, puck-moving defenseman. He reads the play well and has a good stick defensively. Not afraid to join the rush and competes.”

---

About the CHL Import Draft

The two-round CHL Import Draft draft takes place after the NHL Entry Draft each year with the order of selection rotating through each of the CHL’s three leagues using an inverse order of final regular season standings within each league from the 2016-17 season. Each team in the CHL is permitted to dress and play a maximum of two import players each season who are selected annually through the CHL Import Draft.

