Two Spokane Empire defensive players named to All-IFL team

By Spokane Empire
Spokane, WashingtonThe Indoor Football League announced the All-IFL First and Second Team honors for the 2017 regular season. Two Empire players were selected.
Both Empire players selected were members of the Empire defense that proved dominate throughout the 2017 season. Receiving First Team honors was defensive lineman John Griggs and receiving Second Team honors was defensive back John Hardy-Tuliau.
Griggs (DL, 6-5, 270, University of Akron) played all 16 games this season for the Empire in his third season as a member of the IFL. Griggs led the league in sacks recording 11.5 on the season and led the league in tackles for loss with 18.5, just averaging over one per game. He also ranked third in the league in forced fumbles with 3 behind Empire linebacker Nick Haag and one ahead of Empire linebacker Pasquale Vacchio.
Hardy-Tuliau (DB, 6-0, 205, Hawaii) also played all 16 games for the Empire this season. In his rookie season as a member of the IFL, ranked in the top four in the IFL for interceptions (6) and interception returns (60 yards). On the Empire defense, he was ranked second in total tackles, third in pass breakups, and fourth in tackles for loss (6.0).
The Empire defense was vital to the success of the team as they ranked second in the league in total defense. Defensively, the Empire defense ranked third in rush defense and fourth in pass defense.
First Team All-IFL Offense
                QB Charles McCullum (Wichita Falls)
                RB Darrell Monroe (Arizona)
                WR Jordan Jolly (Wichita Falls)
                WR Brady Rolland (Iowa)
                WR Damond Powell (Cedar Rapids)
                OL Darius Savage (Nebraska)
                C Rashaud Mungro (Sioux Falls)
                OL Lamar Mady (Arizona)
First Team All-IFL Defense
                DL John Griggs (Spokane)
                DL Ra’Shawde Myers (Iowa)
                DL Chris McAllister (Arizona)
                LB Javicz Jones (Iowa)
                DB Trey Wafford (Nebraska)
                DB Allen Champman (Arizona)
                DB Rashard Smith (Sioux Falls)
                DB James Calhoun (Salt Lake)
First Team All-IFL Special Teams
                K Rockne Belmonte (Wichita Falls)
                KR Tyler Williams (Wichita Falls)
Second Team All-IFL Offense
                QB Travis Partridge (Iowa)
                RB Tyler Williams (Wichita Falls)
                WR Kyle Kaiser (Colorado)
                WR Devin Mahina (Salt Lake)
                WR Marquel Willis (Green Bay)
                OL Kyle Bryant (Sioux Falls)
                C Damian Love (Arizona)
                OL D’Angelo McCray (Iowa)
First Team All-IFL Defense
                DL Eze Obiora (Nebraska)
                DL Claude Davis (Sioux Falls)
                DL Walter Thomas (Wichita Falls)
                LB Tyler Knight (Sioux Falls)
                DB Jamie Bender (Iowa)
                DB Matt Hermanson (Sioux Falls)
                DB John Hardy-Tuliau (Spokane)
                DB Manny Asprilla (Green Bay)
First Team All-IFL Special Teams
                K Sawyer Petre (Arizona)
                KR Daniel Lindsey (Colorado)

