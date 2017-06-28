Mariners drop below .500 after falling to Phillies 8-2 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners drop below .500 after falling to Phillies 8-2

Mariners move to 39-40 on the season after their loss Mariners move to 39-40 on the season after their loss

SEATTLE (AP) - Maikel Franco and Arron Altherr homered and Aaron Nola allowed two runs over seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit for an 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
    
Franco opened the seventh with his 10th home run, sending a 1-0 pitch from James Paxton over the wall in left-center to put the Phillies up 3-2.
    
The Phillies made it 4-2 in the eighth on an RBI single by Freddy Galvis and then added four unearned runs in the ninth, capped by Altherr's two-run homer, his 13th.
    
Nola (5-5) gave up five hits, including Jean Segura's two-run homer in the third. He struck out a season-high nine and walked four in a 113-pitch outing. Joaquin Benoit pitched a perfect eighth and Hector Neris struck out the side in the ninth.
    
Paxton (5-3) gave up three runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked three in losing his third consecutive decision.

