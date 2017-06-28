Indians drop their 8th straight game, falling to Dust Devils 4-3

Indians will finish their three-game series against Dust Devils tomorrow

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils over the Spokane Indians in a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Ramirez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs.

Tri-City took the lead in the first when Tre Carter hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Chris Mattison.

The Indians cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Chad Smith hit an RBI single, scoring Yohel Pozo.

The Dust Devils tacked on another run in the sixth when Carter scored on a double play.

Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Andretty Cordero and Charles Leblanc hit RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings to cut the Tri-City lead to 4-3.

Luis Lopez (0-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked three. Travis Radke pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

Tri-City remains undefeated against Spokane this season at 5-0.