Seahawks place league-high eight players on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017

SEATTLE (AP) - Maikel Franco and Arron Altherr homered and Aaron Nola allowed two runs over seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit for an 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Franco opened the seventh with his 10th home run, sending a 1-0 pitch from James Paxton over the wall in left-center to put the Phillies up 3-2.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Maikel Franco and Arron Altherr homered and Aaron Nola allowed two runs over seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit for an 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Franco opened the seventh with his 10th home run, sending a 1-0 pitch from James Paxton over the wall in left-center to put the Phillies up 3-2.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils over the Spokane Indians in a 4-3 win on Tuesday. Ramirez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs. Tri-City took the lead in the first when Tre Carter hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Chris Mattison.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils over the Spokane Indians in a 4-3 win on Tuesday. Ramirez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs. Tri-City took the lead in the first when Tre Carter hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Chris Mattison.More >>
The NFL Network finished announcing its Top 100 Players of 2017 Monday night with the final 10 players, and while no Seahawks cracked that Top 10, Seattle did finish with a league-best eight players on the Top 100 list:More >>
The NFL Network finished announcing its Top 100 Players of 2017 Monday night with the final 10 players, and while no Seahawks cracked that Top 10, Seattle did finish with a league-best eight players on the Top 100 list:More >>
SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz has anchored the middle of the Mariners lineup in impressive fashion again this season, but now he needs Seattle fans to go to bat for their big designated hitter as he enters the final days of voting with a narrow margin for a starting spot on the American League team for the MLB All-Star GameMore >>
SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz has anchored the middle of the Mariners lineup in impressive fashion again this season, but now he needs Seattle fans to go to bat for their big designated hitter as he enters the final days of voting with a narrow margin for a starting spot on the American League team for the MLB All-Star GameMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Asuncion hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Monday. The Indians tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Yohel Pozo hit a two-run home run.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Asuncion hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Monday. The Indians tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Yohel Pozo hit a two-run home run.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.More >>
Spokane Hoopfest brought many surprises and new champions this year. In the coed bracket, Bamm defeated FarmGirlFit, 20-9 for the championship. In the women's elite bracket, YYC Canada defeated Lady Monstars, 20-15 and and were crowned champions.More >>
Spokane Hoopfest brought many surprises and new champions this year. In the coed bracket, Bamm defeated FarmGirlFit, 20-9 for the championship. In the women's elite bracket, YYC Canada defeated Lady Monstars, 20-15 and and were crowned champions.More >>
The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.More >>
The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.More >>
The NFL Network finished announcing its Top 100 Players of 2017 Monday night with the final 10 players, and while no Seahawks cracked that Top 10, Seattle did finish with a league-best eight players on the Top 100 list:More >>
The NFL Network finished announcing its Top 100 Players of 2017 Monday night with the final 10 players, and while no Seahawks cracked that Top 10, Seattle did finish with a league-best eight players on the Top 100 list:More >>
The Seahawks’ 2017 offseason program came to a close on Thursday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic. The team will now enjoy six weeks away from club headquarters before training camp begins in late July. But before departing for the summer, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took time to meet with the media and update the injury status of several key personnel.More >>
The Seahawks’ 2017 offseason program came to a close on Thursday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic. The team will now enjoy six weeks away from club headquarters before training camp begins in late July. But before departing for the summer, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took time to meet with the media and update the injury status of several key personnel.More >>
The NFL Network’s countdown of the Top 100 players of 2017 continued Monday with players ranked 30th through 21st, and three more Seahawks were on the list: cornerback Richard Sherman at 21, quarterback Russell Wilson at 24 and safety Earl Thomas at 30.More >>
The NFL Network’s countdown of the Top 100 players of 2017 continued Monday with players ranked 30th through 21st, and three more Seahawks were on the list: cornerback Richard Sherman at 21, quarterback Russell Wilson at 24 and safety Earl Thomas at 30.More >>
Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy will earn another $55,000 for weighing under 250 pounds on Monday, according to his agent Jeremy Fowler. Lacy's new contract with the Seahawks includes a total of seven weigh-ins in order to keep him at an optimal weight.More >>
Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy will earn another $55,000 for weighing under 250 pounds on Monday, according to his agent Jeremy Fowler. Lacy's new contract with the Seahawks includes a total of seven weigh-ins in order to keep him at an optimal weight.More >>
Longtime NFL writer Pete Prisco of CBS Sports compiled a list of his top 100 players for the 2017 season. Prisco took into account how players performed in 2016, but the majority of the list looks ahead to next season.More >>
Longtime NFL writer Pete Prisco of CBS Sports compiled a list of his top 100 players for the 2017 season. Prisco took into account how players performed in 2016, but the majority of the list looks ahead to next season.More >>
The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster. Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky.More >>
The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster. Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky.More >>
Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.More >>
Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.More >>
The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released. Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.More >>
The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released. Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.More >>
The Seahawks’ third of seven Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapped up on Friday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and when Seattle head coach Pete Carroll met with the media after his team’s voluntary offseason workout, he shared encouraging news on the injury front.More >>
The Seahawks’ third of seven Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapped up on Friday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and when Seattle head coach Pete Carroll met with the media after his team’s voluntary offseason workout, he shared encouraging news on the injury front.More >>
A week after the death of Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy, the Seahawks took the field for organized team activities with No. 96 decals on the backs of their helmets to honor Kennedy, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Seahawks Ring of Honor. The Seahawks will wear the decal throughout the 2017 season.More >>
A week after the death of Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy, the Seahawks took the field for organized team activities with No. 96 decals on the backs of their helmets to honor Kennedy, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Seahawks Ring of Honor. The Seahawks will wear the decal throughout the 2017 season.More >>