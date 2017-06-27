Mariners' Nelson Cruz in tight race for MLB All-Star game

Cruz is the only Seattle player contending for a starting spot as Robinson Cano dropped out of the top five at the second-base position this week. Jean Segura has put up good numbers at shortstop, but two stints on the disabled list have kept him out of contention. And Ben Gamel has opened eyes with his .346 batting average, but the rookie began the season in the Minors and isn't on the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot.

Just a week ago, Cruz led Holliday by 191,000 votes, with Dickerson about a thousand votes further back. But not only has Dickerson closed that gap considerably, Indians three-time All-Star Edwin Encarnacion has also moved into third with a late push.

Cruz has posted a .291/.377/.513 slash line with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs in 74 games heading into Monday's off-day. His RBI total is second in the AL, one behind Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

Dickerson has put up a .330/.371/.587 line with 17 homers and 39 RBIs in 73 games for the Rays, ranking third in the league in batting average and fourth in slugging percentage.

Encarnacion has a .261/.379/.486 line with 17 homers and 40 RBIs in 72 games for the Indians, while Holliday has hit .262/.366/.511 with 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 68 games for the Yankees.

Cruz's excellent 2017 actually began in March when he hit .300 with three homers and two doubles with five RBIs in six games for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

Once the regular season opened, the 36-year-old anchored the Mariners' potent lineup from the cleanup spot over the first three months despite some calf and hand issues that have affected his production of late.

"He hasn't landed on the DL, but there have been days he hasn't been available or he's played through some stuff, which he's got a lot of fortitude to do," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "I certainly respect that, as do his teammates. How he makes adjustments, how he prepares, whether it's watching video or in the weight room, the work in the batting cage, his influence is very heavy in our clubhouse. As it should be. He's a proven veteran."

