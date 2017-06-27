Spokane Chiefs' 2017-18 regular season schedule unveiled

As Nico Hischier is discovering, being taken No. 1 in the NHL Draft has its perks.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay. The Chiefs open their 72-game campaign on the road for back-to-back games against the Prince George Cougars on September 22 and 23.

The Chiefs’ home schedule is evenly balanced for the 2017-18 season as they will host opponents at Spokane Arena for at least six games in every month from October to February. Spokane will play between 10 and 12 total games in every month (except September).

Spokane Arena will host 25 weekend games, including 11 on Friday nights, 12 on Saturdays and two on Sundays. They’ll head east for their annual trip east on October 22-27, facing four of the six Central Division teams. The annual holiday break will take place from December 18-26, bracketed on either side by home games against the Seattle Thunderbirds on December 17 and 27. The Chiefs’ home schedule

In addition to Bud Light Opening Night on Sept. 30, Spokane will host the rival Tri-City Americans for the first time on Saturday, October 14 for the annual Leinenkugel’s HOCKtoberfest at the Arena. Bring your throwing arms on Saturday, December 9 for the holiday tradition Teddy Bear Toss presented by The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund. The full 2017-18 promotional schedule, including Buck Nights and more, will be announced at a later date.

Click here to view the entire Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule.

2017-18 Spokane Chiefs Regular Season Schedule Breakdown

By month

September: 1 home, 3 away

October: 6 home, 6 away

November: 7 home, 3 away

December: 7 home, 5 away

January: 6 home, 6 away

February: 6 home, 6 away

March: 3 home, 7 away

By day of the week

Sunday: 2 home, 7 away

Monday: none

Tuesday: 3 home, 4 away

Wednesday: 8 home, 5 away

Thursday: none

Friday: 11 home, 11 away

Saturday, 12 home, 9 away

Longest homestand: 5 games (Jan. 12-23)

Longest road trip: 7 games (Jan. 24-Feb. 10)