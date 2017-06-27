Spokane Chiefs' 2017-18 regular season schedule unveiled

SEATTLE (AP) - Maikel Franco and Arron Altherr homered and Aaron Nola allowed two runs over seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit for an 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Franco opened the seventh with his 10th home run, sending a 1-0 pitch from James Paxton over the wall in left-center to put the Phillies up 3-2.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils over the Spokane Indians in a 4-3 win on Tuesday. Ramirez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs. Tri-City took the lead in the first when Tre Carter hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Chris Mattison.More >>
The NFL Network finished announcing its Top 100 Players of 2017 Monday night with the final 10 players, and while no Seahawks cracked that Top 10, Seattle did finish with a league-best eight players on the Top 100 list:More >>
SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz has anchored the middle of the Mariners lineup in impressive fashion again this season, but now he needs Seattle fans to go to bat for their big designated hitter as he enters the final days of voting with a narrow margin for a starting spot on the American League team for the MLB All-Star GameMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Asuncion hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Monday. The Indians tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Yohel Pozo hit a two-run home run.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.More >>
Spokane Hoopfest brought many surprises and new champions this year. In the coed bracket, Bamm defeated FarmGirlFit, 20-9 for the championship. In the women's elite bracket, YYC Canada defeated Lady Monstars, 20-15 and and were crowned champions.More >>
The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan was selected 41st overall (second round) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday in Chicago.More >>
Spokane Chiefs star Kailer Yamamoto has been selected 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft. Yamamoto becomes the first Spokane Chiefs player to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft since Jared Cowen was taken by the Ottawa Senators in 2009.More >>
The scouting reports on Kailer Yamamoto are pretty much all the same: speedy, skilled, a pure scorer -- and undersized. "It gives me that drive to want to push past everybody and be the best player I can be," Yamamoto says of constantly hearing about his 5-9, 160-lb. frame. "Ultimately my goal is to be the best player every time I step on the ice. It gets a little frustrating but it gives me that drive and helps me out in the end." There's a small group of ...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced Thursday that they have traded forward Koby Morrisseau to the Regina Pats in exchange for future draft picks. “Looking at our forward numbers and depth, we felt this was the right move for our organization at this time,More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs prospects Jack Finley (pictured, right) and Tyson Feist (left) both signed Standard Player Agreements and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. Both players were recognized at the Chiefs’ press conference at Spokane Arena introducing Dan Lambert, the team’s new head coach.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that Dan Lambert will become the 12th full-time head coach in the organization’s history. Lambert was previously the head coach of the Rochester Americans (AHL) and Kelowna Rockets (WHL), including a WHL Championship with the Rockets in 2015.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.More >>
