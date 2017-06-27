Indians move to 3-9 on season after loss to Dust Devils - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians move to 3-9 on season after loss to Dust Devils

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Asuncion hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Monday.

The Indians tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Yohel Pozo hit a two-run home run.

Asuncion homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win. Justin Lopez doubled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Evan Miller (2-0) got the win in relief while Dario Beltre (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

In the losing effort, Spokane got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Chad Smith doubled twice and singled twice. The Indians also recorded a season-high 13 base hits.

Tri-City remains undefeated against Spokane this season at 4-0.

