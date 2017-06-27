Indians move to 3-9 on season after loss to Dust Devils

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Asuncion hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Monday. The Indians tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Yohel Pozo hit a two-run home run.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.More >>
Spokane Hoopfest brought many surprises and new champions this year. In the coed bracket, Bamm defeated FarmGirlFit, 20-9 for the championship. In the women's elite bracket, YYC Canada defeated Lady Monstars, 20-15 and and were crowned champions.More >>
The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.More >>
SEATTLE -- Josh Reddick homered, Brian McCann added a three-run double and Lance McCullers pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the disabled list to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.More >>
It's not all about the basketball. Spokane's Hoopfest has many other festivities to offer during the weekend.More >>
Everyone's eyes were on the defending champions in the men's elite bracket: Bud Light and Desert Horse. Bud Light got a first-round bye and their first game didn't start until 11:00 a.m. against SpokanepsychandneuroMore >>
The 2017 Spokane Hoopfest women's elite bracket started off with the MM Power Rangers upsetting Stay Savage. Despite the upset, MM Power Rangers' stay in the winners bracket didn't last long.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Asuncion hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Monday. The Indians tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Yohel Pozo hit a two-run home run.More >>
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Kacy Clemens hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to an 8-5 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Aldemar Burgos homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just one hit over six innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 5-1 on Wednesday. Ramirez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.More >>
Tucker Pennell had four hits and four RBI, and Jim McDade struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 10-0 on Tuesday.More >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday.More >>
The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.More >>
The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.More >>
The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Texas Rangers have announced the 2017 field staffs for their minor league affiliates today, and the Spokane Indians will have a new manager for the first time since 2007. Matt Hagen, a veteran of 11 years in professional baseball, will replace longtime skipper Tim Hulett at the helm next season, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 15 against the Boise Hawks at Avista Stadium. Hagen will be joined by Chase Lambin (Hitting Coach), Joey Seaver...More >>
