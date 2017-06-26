UW's Kelsey Plum named finalist for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

By UW Athletics

LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California.



Stanford's Katie Ledecky (swimming) was named the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year, while Georgia's Kendell Williams (track & field) rounded out the "Top Three" finalists, which were selected by a voting of nearly 1,000 NCAA member schools and the Honda Cup winner was chosen by the Board of Directors of the CWSA program.



In the 41-year history of the awards program, Plum becomes the third Husky named a "Top Three" finalist, joining Danielle Lawrie (softball, 2009) and Courtney Thompson (volleyball, 2006).



Plum swept the 2017 national player of the year honors, winning the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy (Atlanta Tip-Off Club), Wade Trophy (WBCA), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (USBWA) while being named the Associated Press Player of the Year.



Plum passed former Honda Cup winner Jackie Stiles as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, finishing her career with 3,527 points. She led the nation in scoring her senior season, averaging 31.7 points per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three and 88.8 percent from the foul line.



In her historic final year, Plum also broke the NCAA single-season scoring record with 1,109 points and the 33-year-old NCAA career free throw record, finishing with 912.



The Pac-12 Player of the Year became the first player in conference history, male or female, to reach 3,000 career points.



Plum finished her career as Washington's all-time leader in scoring (3,527), made 3-pointers (343) and made free throws (912). In addition, Plum's 523 career assists are third all-time in Husky history.



Plum led Washington to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including back-to-back trips to the sweet 16 and the program's first final four in 2016. Over the last four seasons, the Poway, Calif. native started in every game (139), leading the Huskies to 98 wins, including a program-record 29 last season.



"For over 30 years, Honda has partnered with the Collegiate Women Sports Awards to recognize and celebrate the incredible student-athletes who have persevered and powered their dreams," said American Honda Vice President of Corporate Relations & Social Responsibility, Steve Morikawa. "These women are exemplary role models who are paving the way for the next generation of great female athletes."



In addition to the announcement of the Honda Cup winner as the Collegiate Woman of the Year, the broadcast also featured the presentation of the Honda Inspiration award to Emily Fogle (Purdue, Swimming & Diving), the Honda Division II Athlete of the Year to Emily Oren (Hillsdale, Track & Field) and the Honda Division III Athlete of the Year Sydney Moss (Thomas More, Basketball).



The live broadcast also celebrated 41 years of the CWSA and 31 years of Honda's corporate sponsorship and several former Honda Cup winners were on hand including Cheryl Miller (USC, Basketball), Lisa Fernandez (UCLA, Softball), Megan Hodge (Penn State, Volleyball), Courtney Kupets (Georgia, Gymnastics), Vicki Huber (Villanova, Track & Field) and Ann Meyers (UCLA, Basketball).



The CWSA has honored the nation's top NCAA women athletes recognizing superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since commencing its sponsorship in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.0 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women's athletics programs at the institutions.

