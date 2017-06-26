Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski makes Hornets' summer league roster

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday.

Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday. Hornets assistant coach Stephen Silas will serve as head coach of the team’s summer league squad.

Prior to leaving for Orlando, the Hornets will hold a four-day mini-camp at the Novant Health Training Center inside Spectrum Center from Tuesday to Friday. Following the mini-camp in Charlotte, the Hornets will open their Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League schedule on Saturday, against the Miami Heat squad at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. Charlotte will also play Indiana (Sunday at 2 p.m.), Oklahoma City (July 4 at 10 a.m.) and Detroit (July 5 at 12 p.m.). The Hornets’ fifth game will be on July 6, against an opponent to be determined by the standings after the first four games.

Each team will play five games over the six-day event, with a championship day being played on the final day of the league. NBA TV will televise all games of the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League, including all five games on the Charlotte Hornets schedule.

Karnowski received the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show. Named after Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor recognizes the top center in Division I men's college basketball.

Karnowski helped guide the Zags to the national championship game and a program-record 37 wins this season. He finished his five-year stint with the most victories in a career in Div. I history. He won 137 of the 152 games he played in at GU.

Karnowski was named All-West Coast Conference First Team and First Team Academic All-Conference with a 3.43 GPA. While working on his masters of Business Administration, he averaged 12.2 points, shooting 58.6 percent from the field. The redshirt senior pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game. He was named to the Senior CLASS Award Team for his efforts in the classroom, the community and on the court.