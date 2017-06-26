WSU basketball player Josh Hawkinson signs with Japanese team - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

WSU basketball player Josh Hawkinson signs with Japanese team

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Hawkinson is WSU's all-time leader in double-doubles Hawkinson is WSU's all-time leader in double-doubles

Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. 

Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years. During his 2017 campaign, Hawkinson posted a career-high 15.5 points per game and was also named a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award finalist. 

During his sophomore season, Hawkinson became the only men's basketball player in the Pac-12 conference to average a double-double per game. That same year, Hawkinson finished the season with 20 double-doubles, which was good for fourth in the nation. It also broke WSU's single-season record of 17, which had stood since 1967. The Shoreline native also broke the WSU record for rebounds in a season during the Cougars' final game of the season against California at the Pac-12 Tournament and in that same year, won the Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Hawkinson finished his career with the Cougars as WSU's all-time leader in double-doubles (56) and rebounds (1,015). He's just the 13th player in Pac-12 history to record over 1,000 rebounds. 

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • UW's Kelsey Plum named finalist for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

    UW's Kelsey Plum named finalist for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California. 

    More >>

    LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California. 

    More >>

  • Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski makes Hornets' summer league roster

    Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski makes Hornets' summer league roster

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.

    More >>

  • WSU basketball player Josh Hawkinson signs with Japanese team

    WSU basketball player Josh Hawkinson signs with Japanese team

    Hawkinson is WSU's all-time leader in double-doublesHawkinson is WSU's all-time leader in double-doubles

    Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.

    More >>

    Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.

    More >>
    •   

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • WSU basketball player Josh Hawkinson signs with Japanese team

    WSU basketball player Josh Hawkinson signs with Japanese team

    Hawkinson is WSU's all-time leader in double-doublesHawkinson is WSU's all-time leader in double-doubles

    Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.

    More >>

    Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.

    More >>

  • Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Courtesy: Washington State AthleticsCourtesy: Washington State Athletics

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    More >>

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Familiar faces selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Familiar faces selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players drafted on Day 3 of MLB DraftThe Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players drafted on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).

    More >>

    Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.