WSU basketball player Josh Hawkinson signs with Japanese team

Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick.

Washington St. alumnus Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to source. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 26, 2017

Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years. During his 2017 campaign, Hawkinson posted a career-high 15.5 points per game and was also named a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award finalist.

During his sophomore season, Hawkinson became the only men's basketball player in the Pac-12 conference to average a double-double per game. That same year, Hawkinson finished the season with 20 double-doubles, which was good for fourth in the nation. It also broke WSU's single-season record of 17, which had stood since 1967. The Shoreline native also broke the WSU record for rebounds in a season during the Cougars' final game of the season against California at the Pac-12 Tournament and in that same year, won the Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Hawkinson finished his career with the Cougars as WSU's all-time leader in double-doubles (56) and rebounds (1,015). He's just the 13th player in Pac-12 history to record over 1,000 rebounds.