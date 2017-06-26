Former Zag Ryan Edwards to play final season of basketball at Po - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Former Zag Ryan Edwards to play final season of basketball at Portland State

Ryan Edwards to play basketball at Portland State Ryan Edwards to play basketball at Portland State

By Portland State Athletics

Portland State Basketball Coach Barret Peery has announced the addition of graduate transfer Ryan Edwards to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season. Edwards has signed a grant-in-aid contract and entered school for summer term.

Edwards has played three seasons with one redshirt season at Gonzaga University. He completed his degree requirements at Gonzaga, has graduated, and is eligible to play right away for the Vikings. Edwards, a 7-1, 290-pound center, has one season of eligibility left. He will be the tallest player in the history of PSU basketball.

"We are excited to have Ryan in our basketball family here," said Peery. He obviously brings with him a great basketball experience which we expect to translate into good things at Portland State."

Edwards is originally from Glacier High School in Kalispell, MT. He was a three-time All-Conference and All-State selection and led his team to three straight league titles.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Edwards played in 65 games. He was a member of last season's Final Four squad. Edwards averaged 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per game during his Gonzaga career.

Edwards is the fourth signee to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season and the third signing by Peery. He joins a program that was 15-16 last year. The Vikings have nine returning players and one previous signee.

Peery was hired as the new coach at Portland State on April 10 and introduced to the Portland State community on April 13.

GRANT-IN-AID SIGNING - June 26, 2017
Ryan Edwards, SR, C, 7-1, 290, Kalispell, MT (Glacier HS/Gonzaga) 

PREVIOUS NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT SIGNINGS
Deante Strickland, JR, G, 5-10, 175, Portland, OR (Central Catholic HS/Casper (WY) College) - May 1, 2017
Devyn Wilson, JR, G, 6-3, 185, Brooklyn, NY (South Shore HS/Panola (TX) College) - April 28, 2017
Holland "Boo Boo" Woods, FR, G, 6-0, 170, Phoenix, AZ (Apollo HS) - Nov. 14, 2016

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • UW's Kelsey Plum named finalist for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

    UW's Kelsey Plum named finalist for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California. 

    More >>

    LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California. 

    More >>

  • Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski makes Hornets' summer league roster

    Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski makes Hornets' summer league roster

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.

    More >>

  • WSU basketball player Josh Hawkinson signs with Japanese team

    WSU basketball player Josh Hawkinson signs with Japanese team

    Hawkinson is WSU's all-time leader in double-doublesHawkinson is WSU's all-time leader in double-doubles

    Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.

    More >>

    Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.

    More >>
    •   

  • GonzagaGonzagaMore>>

  • Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski makes Hornets' summer league roster

    Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski makes Hornets' summer league roster

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.

    More >>

  • Former Zag Ryan Edwards to play final season of basketball at Portland State

    Former Zag Ryan Edwards to play final season of basketball at Portland State

    Ryan Edwards to play basketball at Portland StateRyan Edwards to play basketball at Portland State

    Portland State Basketball Coach Barret Peery has announced the addition of graduate transfer Ryan Edwards to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season. Edwards has signed a grant-in-aid contract and entered school for summer term. Edwards has played three seasons with one redshirt season at Gonzaga University.

    More >>

    Portland State Basketball Coach Barret Peery has announced the addition of graduate transfer Ryan Edwards to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season. Edwards has signed a grant-in-aid contract and entered school for summer term. Edwards has played three seasons with one redshirt season at Gonzaga University.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga's Jordan Mathews takes alternate route to NBA, New Orleans Pelicans

    Gonzaga's Jordan Mathews takes alternate route to NBA, New Orleans Pelicans

    New Orleans' Summer League begins on July 7New Orleans' Summer League begins on July 7

    Jordan Mathews is walking in the footsteps of former Gonzaga teammate Kyle Wiltjer, following the Houston Rocket's path to the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mathews drew attention from three NBA teams about possibly playing for their Summer League team and ultimately chose the New Orleans Pelicans.

    More >>

    Jordan Mathews is walking in the footsteps of former Gonzaga teammate Kyle Wiltjer, following the Houston Rocket's path to the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mathews drew attention from three NBA teams about possibly playing for their Summer League team and ultimately chose the New Orleans Pelicans.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.