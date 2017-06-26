Former Zag Ryan Edwards to play final season of basketball at Portland State

By Portland State Athletics

Portland State Basketball Coach Barret Peery has announced the addition of graduate transfer Ryan Edwards to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season. Edwards has signed a grant-in-aid contract and entered school for summer term.

Edwards has played three seasons with one redshirt season at Gonzaga University. He completed his degree requirements at Gonzaga, has graduated, and is eligible to play right away for the Vikings. Edwards, a 7-1, 290-pound center, has one season of eligibility left. He will be the tallest player in the history of PSU basketball.

"We are excited to have Ryan in our basketball family here," said Peery. He obviously brings with him a great basketball experience which we expect to translate into good things at Portland State."

Edwards is originally from Glacier High School in Kalispell, MT. He was a three-time All-Conference and All-State selection and led his team to three straight league titles.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Edwards played in 65 games. He was a member of last season's Final Four squad. Edwards averaged 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per game during his Gonzaga career.

Edwards is the fourth signee to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season and the third signing by Peery. He joins a program that was 15-16 last year. The Vikings have nine returning players and one previous signee.

Peery was hired as the new coach at Portland State on April 10 and introduced to the Portland State community on April 13.

GRANT-IN-AID SIGNING - June 26, 2017

Ryan Edwards, SR, C, 7-1, 290, Kalispell, MT (Glacier HS/Gonzaga)

PREVIOUS NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT SIGNINGS

Deante Strickland, JR, G, 5-10, 175, Portland, OR (Central Catholic HS/Casper (WY) College) - May 1, 2017

Devyn Wilson, JR, G, 6-3, 185, Brooklyn, NY (South Shore HS/Panola (TX) College) - April 28, 2017

Holland "Boo Boo" Woods, FR, G, 6-0, 170, Phoenix, AZ (Apollo HS) - Nov. 14, 2016