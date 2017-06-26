Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 home opener set for September 30

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.More >>
Spokane Hoopfest brought many surprises and new champions this year. In the coed bracket, Bamm defeated FarmGirlFit, 20-9 for the championship. In the women's elite bracket, YYC Canada defeated Lady Monstars, 20-15 and and were crowned champions.
The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.
SEATTLE -- Josh Reddick homered, Brian McCann added a three-run double and Lance McCullers pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the disabled list to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.
It's not all about the basketball. Spokane's Hoopfest has many other festivities to offer during the weekend.
Everyone's eyes were on the defending champions in the men's elite bracket: Bud Light and Desert Horse. Bud Light got a first-round bye and their first game didn't start until 11:00 a.m. against Spokanepsychandneuro
The 2017 Spokane Hoopfest women's elite bracket started off with the MM Power Rangers upsetting Stay Savage. Despite the upset, MM Power Rangers' stay in the winners bracket didn't last long.
Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Spokane Chiefs forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan was selected 41st overall (second round) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday in Chicago.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.
Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Spokane Chiefs forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan was selected 41st overall (second round) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday in Chicago.
Spokane Chiefs star Kailer Yamamoto has been selected 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft. Yamamoto becomes the first Spokane Chiefs player to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft since Jared Cowen was taken by the Ottawa Senators in 2009.
The scouting reports on Kailer Yamamoto are pretty much all the same: speedy, skilled, a pure scorer -- and undersized. "It gives me that drive to want to push past everybody and be the best player I can be," Yamamoto says of constantly hearing about his 5-9, 160-lb. frame. "Ultimately my goal is to be the best player every time I step on the ice. It gets a little frustrating but it gives me that drive and helps me out in the end." There's a small group of ...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced Thursday that they have traded forward Koby Morrisseau to the Regina Pats in exchange for future draft picks. "Looking at our forward numbers and depth, we felt this was the right move for our organization at this time,
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs prospects Jack Finley (pictured, right) and Tyson Feist (left) both signed Standard Player Agreements and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. Both players were recognized at the Chiefs' press conference at Spokane Arena introducing Dan Lambert, the team's new head coach.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that Dan Lambert will become the 12th full-time head coach in the organization's history. Lambert was previously the head coach of the Rochester Americans (AHL) and Kelowna Rockets (WHL), including a WHL Championship with the Rockets in 2015.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.
Two years removed from a #1 overall pick in the WHL Bantam Draft, the Spokane Chiefs used their first round pick to address their offense by selecting center Jake Finley with the #6 choice in Thursday's draft. Finley is a 15-year-old from Kelowna and just played for POE Bant Prep this past season. Here's a look at all of the first round selections made by the Spokane Chiefs since 2000.
