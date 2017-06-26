Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 home opener set for September 30

New Jersey Devils select Swiss center Nico Hischier with No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft.

As Nico Hischier is discovering, being taken No. 1 in the NHL Draft has its perks.

Moves made before and at the draft were just the start of some big shakeups around the NHL going into free agency.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.

Spokane has opened their home schedule against Kootenay twice before, in 2001 and 2004, winning both. The 2004 game was the last time the Chiefs’ home opener was against an opponent other than the Tri-City Americans. The Chiefs have won nine consecutive home openers dating back to the 2008-09 season and are 23-9 overall.

The season opener in Prince George will be the third time Spokane has opened against the Cougars, winning both previous games in 2007 and 2009. The Chiefs have opened their regular season schedule outside of Spokane in 24 of 32 years, winning 15 including four of the last five.

The full regular season schedule will be announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday.