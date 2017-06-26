Sights from Sunday's 2017 Spokane Hoopfest - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Sights from Sunday's 2017 Spokane Hoopfest

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Charlies Gold beat ES Elite in the six-foot and under championship game. Charlies Gold beat ES Elite in the six-foot and under championship game.

Spokane Hoopfest brought many surprises and new champions this year. In the coed bracket, Bamm defeated FarmGirlFit, 20-9 for the championship. In the women's elite bracket, YYC Canada defeated Lady Monstars, 20-15 and and were crowned champions. The defending men's elite champion, Bud Light were sent home packing after they fell to Nike, 20-16, opening the door for a new champion in 2017. Nike would build off that momentum, as they beat Roots Academy in the men's elite semifinal matchup. Nike would meet LeeHayes in the championship game, after LeeHayes knocked BSN Sports out in the semifinal game. Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant made an appearance before the men's elite championship games and played basketball with kids and entertained the crowd. Three-time defending six-foot and under champion, Desert Horse was knocked out in the semifinals, opening the door for Charlies Gold, who beat ES Elite and won the championship. The day ended when LeeHayes were crowned champions, after beating Roots Academy 20-15 in the championship game.

Here's some pictures of Sunday's Hoopfest action:

