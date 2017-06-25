Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant makes appearance at Hoopfest

Spokane's Hoopfest is the biggest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world. Join 7,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans on 450 courts spanning 42 city blocks! Plus, enjoy shopping, food and interactive entertainment on June 28th and 29th, 2014.

Kevin Durant posing in front of screaming fans.

Golden State Warriors' star and NBA champion, Kevin Durant made an appearance Sunday at Spokane Hoopfest. The 2017 NBA champion played some basketball with kids and thanked the fans for their support.

Here's some pictures of Kevin Durant at 2017 Spokane Hoopfest: