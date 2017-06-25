Matt Hanson, Haley Chura win IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Matt Hanson, Haley Chura win IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.

On the men's side, Hanson took the top spot, while reigning IRONMAN 70.3 champion Tim Reed took second place, and last year's Coeur d'Alene winner, Andy Potts, crossed the line in third. All three men finished the race in under four hours. Hanson's finishing time was 3:51:16. Reed's was 3:53:58 and Potts finished at 3:57:03.

As for the women, Haley Chura took the top spot, finishing the triathlon in just under 4 and a half hours. Her final time was 4:27:16. Second place was taken by Jen Annett, who finished two minutes behind Chura. Linsey Corbin took third place on the podium. Her finishing time was 4:33:43.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.