Matt Hanson, Haley Chura win IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3

The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.

And the winner of the 2017 #IM703CDA is... Matt Hanson! pic.twitter.com/HlQKjdTWYX — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) June 25, 2017

On the men's side, Hanson took the top spot, while reigning IRONMAN 70.3 champion Tim Reed took second place, and last year's Coeur d'Alene winner, Andy Potts, crossed the line in third. All three men finished the race in under four hours. Hanson's finishing time was 3:51:16. Reed's was 3:53:58 and Potts finished at 3:57:03.

.@matthansontri was the first to the finish line but the last to pop the ??????open on the podium #IM703CDA pic.twitter.com/6LFwTBK9PX — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) June 25, 2017

As for the women, Haley Chura took the top spot, finishing the triathlon in just under 4 and a half hours. Her final time was 4:27:16. Second place was taken by Jen Annett, who finished two minutes behind Chura. Linsey Corbin took third place on the podium. Her finishing time was 4:33:43.