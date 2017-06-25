Matt Hanson, Haley Chura win IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3

The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.More >>
SEATTLE -- Josh Reddick homered, Brian McCann added a three-run double and Lance McCullers pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the disabled list to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.More >>
It's not all about the basketball. Spokane's Hoopfest has many other festivities to offer during the weekend.More >>
Everyone's eyes were on the defending champions in the men's elite bracket: Bud Light and Desert Horse. Bud Light got a first-round bye and their first game didn't start until 11:00 a.m. against SpokanepsychandneuroMore >>
The 2017 Spokane Hoopfest women's elite bracket started off with the MM Power Rangers upsetting Stay Savage. Despite the upset, MM Power Rangers' stay in the winners bracket didn't last long.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan was selected 41st overall (second round) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday in Chicago.More >>
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Kacy Clemens hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to an 8-5 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Felix Hernandez pitched six solid innings in his first start in nearly two months and was backed by home runs from Mike Zunino, Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager in the Seattle Mariners' 13-3 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.More >>
