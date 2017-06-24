Spokane's Hoopfest brings many unique festivities

It's not all about the basketball. Spokane's Hoopfest has many other festivities to offer during the weekend.More >>
Everyone's eyes were on the defending champions in the men's elite bracket: Bud Light and Desert Horse. Bud Light got a first-round bye and their first game didn't start until 11:00 a.m. against SpokanepsychandneuroMore >>
The 2017 Spokane Hoopfest women's elite bracket started off with the MM Power Rangers upsetting Stay Savage. Despite the upset, MM Power Rangers' stay in the winners bracket didn't last long.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan was selected 41st overall (second round) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday in Chicago.More >>
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Kacy Clemens hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to an 8-5 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Felix Hernandez pitched six solid innings in his first start in nearly two months and was backed by home runs from Mike Zunino, Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager in the Seattle Mariners' 13-3 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.More >>
Spokane Chiefs star Kailer Yamamoto has been selected 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft. Yamamoto becomes the first Spokane Chiefs player to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft since Jared Cowen was taken by the Ottawa Senators in 2009.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.More >>
