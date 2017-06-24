2017 Spokane Hoopfest sights: Women's Elite Bracket

Spokane's Hoopfest is the biggest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world. Join 7,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans on 450 courts spanning 42 city blocks! Plus, enjoy shopping, food and interactive entertainment on June 28th and 29th, 2014.

Spokane's Hoopfest is the biggest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world - hooping out on June 29 and 30th, 2013.

The 2017 Spokane Hoopfest women's elite bracket started off with the MM Power Rangers upsetting Stay Savage, which had a first-round bye. Despite the upset, MM Power Rangers' stay in the winners bracket didn't last long. In the second round, Aye Team Wavy, led by former Washington Huskies basketball player Talia Walton, beat the MM Power Rangers moving them to the consolation bracket. For the Love of Bucs, led by a group of former Whitworth Pirates, beat both Rezelite and Warden Washups to stay in the Winners bracket come Sunday. YYC Canada also made an impact in the women's bracket beating Ball Over All to move into a Sunday matchup against the Lady Monstars.

Here's a look at some sights from Saturday's 2017 women's elite bracket: