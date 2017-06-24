2017 Spokane Hoopfest sights: Men's Elite Bracket

Spokane's Hoopfest is the biggest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world. Join 7,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans on 450 courts spanning 42 city blocks! Plus, enjoy shopping, food and interactive entertainment on June 28th and 29th, 2014.

Everyone's eyes were on the defending champions in the men's elite bracket: Bud Light and Desert Horse. Bud Light got a first-round bye and their first game didn't start until 11:00 a.m. against Spokanepsychandneuro. Spokanepsychandneuro started their day at 8:00 a.m. with a victory over the Iron Roosters, but fell short against Bud Light in the second round. Also in that bracket were Guardian The Paint, led by former WSU standout Brett Boese. Guardian The Paint lost their first game against Samich and headed to the consolation bracket against Ora Basketball.

In the under six feet bracket, plenty of attention was on the three-time defending champions, Desert Horse. Desert Horse, similar to Bud Light, started the day off with a bye before beating FosterGroupAllStars. Desert Horse then beat the LC Shooters to stay in the winners bracket.

Here's some sights from today's 2017 Spokane Hoopfest men's elite bracket: