Chiefs' McGrew drafted by Sharks in 6th round

Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall (sixth round) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday in Chicago. McGrew becomes the third Chief selected in the draft, joining teammates Kailer Yamamoto and Jaret Anderson-Dolan.

McGrew is an interesting case for a Chiefs NHL draft prospect: he’s never played a WHL game. After scoring a goal and two assists in six pre-season games in 2016, McGrew suffered a lower-body injury at practice that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2016-17 regular season.

Originally from southern California, McGrew was an eighth round (168th overall) pick by Spokane in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. He played his 16-year-old season with the Los Angeles Junior Kings Under-16 team, leading the T1EHL U16 in goals (29) while adding 18 assists for 47 points in just 32 games. During the summer of 2016, McGrew participated in USA Hockey’s U17 selection camp and led all skaters with nine points (four goals, five assists).

McGrew is the 71st Chief ever drafted by an NHL club and the 43rd forward. He’s the fifth Chief ever picked by San Jose, joining notable names Pat Falloon (1991; 2nd overall), Ray Whitney (1991; 23rd), Kerry Toporowski (1991; 67th) and Adam Helewka (2015; 106th).

