Canadians score three runs in the 8th to beat Indians 8-5

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Kacy Clemens hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to an 8-5 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.

The single by Clemens, part of a three-run inning, gave the Canadians a 7-5 lead before Brock Lundquist hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Canadians tied the game 5-5 when Kevin Vicuna scored on a ground out in the sixth.

Vicuna singled three times, scoring four runs for Vancouver.

William Ouellette (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Sterling Wynn (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Vancouver took advantage of some erratic Spokane pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

Chad Smith homered and doubled for the Indians.