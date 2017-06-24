Canadians score three runs in the 8th to beat Indians 8-5

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Kacy Clemens hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to an 8-5 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Felix Hernandez pitched six solid innings in his first start in nearly two months and was backed by home runs from Mike Zunino, Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager in the Seattle Mariners' 13-3 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.More >>
Spokane Chiefs star Kailer Yamamoto has been selected 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft. Yamamoto becomes the first Spokane Chiefs player to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft since Jared Cowen was taken by the Ottawa Senators in 2009.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (3-1) secured the series victory over the Missoula Osprey (1-3) with a resounding 15-4 win on Thursday night in front of 4,397 at Dehler Park..More >>
The LA Kings have agreed to terms with Don Nachbaur to serve as Assistant Coach, it was announced today by LA Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake and Kings Head Coach John Stevens. Nachbaur joins Assistant Coach Dave Lowry (hired on May 30) and Goaltending Coach Bill Ranford.More >>
The scouting reports on Kailer Yamamoto are pretty much all the same: speedy, skilled, a pure scorer -- and undersized. "It gives me that drive to want to push past everybody and be the best player I can be," Yamamoto says of constantly hearing about his 5-9, 160-lb. frame. "Ultimately my goal is to be the best player every time I step on the ice. It gets a little frustrating but it gives me that drive and helps me out in the end." There's a small group of ...More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Jarrod Dyson's bunt single broke up Justin Verlander's bid for a perfect game in the sixth inning Wednesday night and sparked the Seattle Mariners to a 7-5 comeback win over the Detroit Tigers.More >>
PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Aldemar Burgos homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just one hit over six innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 5-1 on Wednesday. Ramirez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.More >>
Tucker Pennell had four hits and four RBI, and Jim McDade struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 10-0 on Tuesday.More >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday.More >>
The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.More >>
The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.More >>
The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Texas Rangers have announced the 2017 field staffs for their minor league affiliates today, and the Spokane Indians will have a new manager for the first time since 2007. Matt Hagen, a veteran of 11 years in professional baseball, will replace longtime skipper Tim Hulett at the helm next season, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 15 against the Boise Hawks at Avista Stadium. Hagen will be joined by Chase Lambin (Hitting Coach), Joey Seaver...More >>
The Spokane Indians were scheduled to start the playoffs today in Everett... But the rain made sure that didn't happen.More >>
