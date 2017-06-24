Mariners get 13-3 victory over Astros in Felix Hernandez's retur - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners get 13-3 victory over Astros in Felix Hernandez's return

SEATTLE (AP) - Felix Hernandez pitched six solid innings in his first start in nearly two months and was backed by home runs from Mike Zunino, Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager in the Seattle Mariners' 13-3 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.
    
A day after climbing over .500 for the first time this season, the Mariners continued their June surge with their sixth straight win thanks to an offense that knocked out Houston starter Joe Musgrove (4-7) early. Jarrod Dyson's RBI double in the second got Seattle started, but it was a six-run third inning that blew the game open.
    
Danny Valencia's two-run single dribbled past the diving attempt of Alex Bregman and two batters later Zunino hit a three-run shot for his 10th home run of the season.
    
All of Zunino's homers have come since being recalled from Triple-A on May 23, and he has 29 RBIs in June - just four short of the franchise record for any month.

