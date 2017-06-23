Spokane Chiefs' Kailer Yamamoto selected 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights loaded up on defensemen at the expansion draft and could make more trades in the coming days.

Spokane Chiefs star Kailer Yamamoto has been selected 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft. Yamamoto becomes the first Spokane Chiefs player to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft since Jared Cowen was taken by the Ottawa Senators in 2009.

Yamamoto, a Spokane native and Mead High School graduate, was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round in the 2013 Bantam Draft. Since being selected by the Chiefs, the 18-year-old has taken the WHL by storm, scoring 227 career points (84 goals, 143 assists) in 190 career games over three seasons. Last season, Yamamoto led the Chiefs with 99 points, which was good for sixth in the WHL and first in the Western Conference.

Here's a complete list of all Spokane Chiefs players selected in the NHL Draft:

