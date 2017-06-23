Gonzaga's Justin Jacobs & Jake Roberts sign pro baseball contracts

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash.—Two more Gonzaga baseball players realized their dreams of signing a professional contract this week as Justin Jacobs signed as a free agent with the Texas Rangers and Jake Roberts came to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jacobs enters the pro ranks coming off a strong senior campaign. The Auburn, Wash., native set numerous career highs in 2017, including 63 hits – 15 for extra bases – three home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .412 slugging percentage. On May 20, he drove in two runs on three hits to help push the Bulldogs over BYU 6-5 and clinch a share of the WCC regular season title. During his three years in Spokane, Jacobs posted a .312 batting average and .405 on base percentage, hitting at least .295 all three seasons. As a sophomore in 2015, he mainly patrolled right field but moved in to second base last year as a junior, earning All-Conference Honorable Mention after the switch.

A catcher from Plainfield, Ill., Roberts shook off a slow start to earn Second Team All-WCC honors in 2017, finishing with a .290 average, .449 slugging percentage, and career highs with 51 hits, 38 runs scored, and 31 RBIs. Against WCC foes, he led the way with 24 runs, 24 RBIs, and a .538 slugging mark as four of his five homers came during conference play. Defensively, he posted a .992 fielding percentage while throwing out over half of all attempted base stealers against WCC foes. Throughout his two years as a Zag, Roberts played 87 games, tallying a .295/.382/.435 slash line with 73 hits, 22 for extra bases.

The pair of seniors join four other Zags – Wyatt Mills, Eli Morgan, Tyler Frost, and Jeff Bohling – as pro Zags from the 2017 season. Mills, Morgan, Frost, and Bohling were all selected in last week’s MLB First Year Player draft.