Mariners win 5th straight, beating Tigers 9-6 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners win 5th straight, beating Tigers 9-6

Mariners one game over .500 for 1st time this season Mariners one game over .500 for 1st time this season

SEATTLE (AP) - Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.
    
Cano's seventh-inning grand slam off Francisco Rodriguez, his 13th homer, put the Mariners up 9-3. His two-run shot off Daniel Norris (4-5) in the third staked Moore to a 5-1 lead.
    
Moore (1-0), a surprise call-up Wednesday from Triple-A Tacoma, allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings. The 23-year-old right-hander, a second-round pick in 2015 out of Oregon State, struck out four and walked none. He began the season in Double-A, then went 3-1 in eight starts at Tacoma.
    
The Mariners moved above .500 for the first time this season at 38-37.
    
Detroit got within three runs at 9-6 in the eighth with four consecutive two-out hits against Max Povse, also making his debut. Tony Zych got the final out of the eighth and Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Mariners win 5th straight, beating Tigers 9-6

    Mariners win 5th straight, beating Tigers 9-6

    Mariners one game over .500 for 1st time this seasonMariners one game over .500 for 1st time this season

    SEATTLE (AP) - Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.    

    More >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.    

    More >>

  • Former MSUB Pitching Great, Billings Scarlet Muller Gets Hometown Start

    Former MSUB Pitching Great, Billings Scarlet Muller Gets Hometown Start

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:52:38 GMT
    After a stellar career as a member as the Billings Scarlets, Brady Muller kept his excellence in town, going on to be one of the greatest pitchers in Montana State University Billings history. But that didn't earn him a spot in professional baseball. Brady had to continue his career in the independent Frontier League as a part of the Windy City Thunderbolts. That paid off, however, with his first MLB contract, which led to his first career start, on the same field he played on in high...More >>
    After a stellar career as a member as the Billings Scarlets, Brady Muller kept his excellence in town, going on to be one of the greatest pitchers in Montana State University Billings history. But that didn't earn him a spot in professional baseball. Brady had to continue his career in the independent Frontier League as a part of the Windy City Thunderbolts. That paid off, however, with his first MLB contract, which led to his first career start, on the same field he played on in high...More >>

  • Billings Offense Thrives in Mustangs' 15-4 Win Over Osprey

    Billings Offense Thrives in Mustangs' 15-4 Win Over Osprey

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:18:27 GMT

    The Billings Mustangs (3-1) secured the series victory over the Missoula Osprey (1-3) with a resounding 15-4 win on Thursday night in front of 4,397 at Dehler Park..

    More >>

    The Billings Mustangs (3-1) secured the series victory over the Missoula Osprey (1-3) with a resounding 15-4 win on Thursday night in front of 4,397 at Dehler Park..

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.