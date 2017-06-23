UW becomes 1st school to produce top pick in NBA and WNBA Drafts - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

UW becomes 1st school to produce top pick in NBA and WNBA Drafts

Courtesy: UW Athletics Courtesy: UW Athletics

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE – Following tonight's NBA draft, the University of Washington became the first school to produce the top pick in the NBA and WNBA drafts in the same academic year as Markelle Fultz joined Kelsey Plum as the first overall draft pick.
 
The duo not only made history as the first tandem of top picks in the WNBA and NBA drafts to come from the same school, but also from the same conference.
 
Plum, the 2017 consensus national player of the year and NCAA all-time scoring leader, was the first pick of the WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars in April.

Fultz, a third team All-American from both the AP and the National Association of Basketball Coaches, was drafted as the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both Plum and Fultz are the first No. 1 draft picks in Washington basketball history. Plum became the fourth women's basketball player from the Pac-12 Conference to be selected No. 1 as Fultz became the third on the men's side.

WNBA and NBA All-Time No. 1 Draft Picks:
 

Year WNBA College NBA College
1997 Tina Thompson USC Tim Duncan Wake Forest
1998 Margo Dydek Fota Porta Gdynia Michael Olowokandi Pacific
1999 Chamique Holdsclaw Tennessee Elton Brand Duke
2000 Ann Wauters USV Olympic Kenyon Martain Cincinnati
2001 Lauren Jackson Canbrerra Capitals Kwame Brown Glynn Academy HS
2002 Sue Bird Connecticut Yao Ming Shanghai Sharks
2003 LaToya Thomas Mississippi State Lebron James St. Vincent-St. Mary's HS
2004 Diana Taurasi Connecticut Dwight Howard SACA (Atlanta)
2005 Janel McCarville Minnesota Andrew Bogut Utah
2006 Seimone Augustus LSU Andrea Bargnani Benetton Treviso (Italy)
2007 Lindsey Harding Duke Greg Oden Ohio State
2008 Candance Parker Tennessee Derrick Rose Memphis
2009 Angel McCoughtry Louisville Blake Griffin Oklahoma
2010 Tina Charles Connecticut John Wall Kentucky
2011 Maya Moore Connecticut Kyrie Irving Duke
2012 Nneka Ogwumike Stanford Anthony Davis Kentucky
2013 Brittney Griner Baylor Anthony Bennett UNLV
2014 Chiney Ogwumike Stanford Andrew Wiggins Kansas
2015 Jewell Loyd Notre Dame Karl-Anthony Towns Kentucky
2016 Breanna Stewart Connecticut Ben Simmons LSU
2017 Kelsey Plum Washington Markelle Fultz Washington

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • WATCH: UW's Markelle Fultz talks about being the No. 1 draft pick

    WATCH: UW's Markelle Fultz talks about being the No. 1 draft pick

    Fultz is the first-ever Husky to go No. 1 overall in the NBA DraftFultz is the first-ever Husky to go No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft

    Our Femi Abebefe got a chance to talk with Washington Huskies' Markelle Fultz about being drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. Fultz was the first-ever Husky taken first overall in the NBA Draft and talks about how he plans to help the Philadelphia 76ers this upcoming season.

    More >>

    Our Femi Abebefe got a chance to talk with Washington Huskies' Markelle Fultz about being drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. Fultz was the first-ever Husky taken first overall in the NBA Draft and talks about how he plans to help the Philadelphia 76ers this upcoming season.

    More >>

  • UW becomes 1st school to produce top pick in NBA and WNBA Drafts

    UW becomes 1st school to produce top pick in NBA and WNBA Drafts

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    SEATTLE – Following tonight's NBA draft, the University of Washington became the first school to produce the top pick in the NBA and WNBA drafts in the same academic year as Markelle Fultz joined Kelsey Plum as the first overall draft pick.   The duo not only made history as the first tandem of top picks in the WNBA and NBA drafts to come from the same school, but also from the same conference.

    More >>

    SEATTLE – Following tonight's NBA draft, the University of Washington became the first school to produce the top pick in the NBA and WNBA drafts in the same academic year as Markelle Fultz joined Kelsey Plum as the first overall draft pick.   The duo not only made history as the first tandem of top picks in the WNBA and NBA drafts to come from the same school, but also from the same conference.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss selected 55th overall by the Utah Jazz

    Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss selected 55th overall by the Utah Jazz

    Williams-Goss becomes the second Zag selected in this year's draftWilliams-Goss becomes the second Zag selected in this year's draft

    Former Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall by the Utah Jazz in this year's NBA Draft. Williams-Goss becomes the second Gonzaga player taken in the 2017 NBA Draft (Zach Collins, #10 to Portland) and the third Bulldogs' player selected in the past two years.

    More >>

    Former Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall by the Utah Jazz in this year's NBA Draft. Williams-Goss becomes the second Gonzaga player taken in the 2017 NBA Draft (Zach Collins, #10 to Portland) and the third Bulldogs' player selected in the past two years.

    More >>
    •   

  • WashingtonMore>>

  • WATCH: UW's Markelle Fultz talks about being the No. 1 draft pick

    WATCH: UW's Markelle Fultz talks about being the No. 1 draft pick

    Fultz is the first-ever Husky to go No. 1 overall in the NBA DraftFultz is the first-ever Husky to go No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft

    Our Femi Abebefe got a chance to talk with Washington Huskies' Markelle Fultz about being drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. Fultz was the first-ever Husky taken first overall in the NBA Draft and talks about how he plans to help the Philadelphia 76ers this upcoming season.

    More >>

    Our Femi Abebefe got a chance to talk with Washington Huskies' Markelle Fultz about being drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. Fultz was the first-ever Husky taken first overall in the NBA Draft and talks about how he plans to help the Philadelphia 76ers this upcoming season.

    More >>

  • UW becomes 1st school to produce top pick in NBA and WNBA Drafts

    UW becomes 1st school to produce top pick in NBA and WNBA Drafts

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    SEATTLE – Following tonight's NBA draft, the University of Washington became the first school to produce the top pick in the NBA and WNBA drafts in the same academic year as Markelle Fultz joined Kelsey Plum as the first overall draft pick.   The duo not only made history as the first tandem of top picks in the WNBA and NBA drafts to come from the same school, but also from the same conference.

    More >>

    SEATTLE – Following tonight's NBA draft, the University of Washington became the first school to produce the top pick in the NBA and WNBA drafts in the same academic year as Markelle Fultz joined Kelsey Plum as the first overall draft pick.   The duo not only made history as the first tandem of top picks in the WNBA and NBA drafts to come from the same school, but also from the same conference.

    More >>

  • UW's Markelle Fultz selected 1st overall by the Philadelphia 76ers

    UW's Markelle Fultz selected 1st overall by the Philadelphia 76ers

    Fultz is the first Husky to be drafted 1st overallFultz is the first Husky to be drafted 1st overall

    NEW YORK (AP) -- Philadelphia 76ers select Washington guard Markelle Fultz with No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Fultz set the UW freshman single-season points record with his 579 points.

    More >>

    NEW YORK (AP) -- Philadelphia 76ers select Washington guard Markelle Fultz with No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Fultz set the UW freshman single-season points record with his 579 points.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.