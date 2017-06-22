Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss selected 55th overall by the Utah Jazz

Former Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall by the Utah Jazz in this year's NBA Draft. Williams-Goss becomes the second Gonzaga player taken in the 2017 NBA Draft (Zach Collins, #10 to Portland) and the third Bulldogs' player selected in the past two years.

In his only season playing for Gonzaga, Williams-Goss was named the 2016-17 WCC Player of the Year and was also named a second team Associated Press All-American. He scored 640 points for the Bulldogs last season, the 8th best season in program history. He was also a focal point in the Bulldogs' run to their first-ever Final Four appearance and National Championship appearance. Williams-Goss was became the first player in West Coast Conference history to be named the league's Player and Newcomer of the Year.

Williams-Goss will be joining the Jazz who finished last season with a 51-31 overall record.