UW's Markelle Fultz selected 1st overall by the Philadelphia 76ers

Fultz is the first Husky to be drafted 1st overall

NEW YORK (AP) -- Philadelphia 76ers select Washington guard Markelle Fultz with No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Fultz set the UW freshman single-season points record with his 579 points.

Fultz averaged 23.2 points last season at Washington, tops among freshmen, and added 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, the only Division I player to reach those stats. He walked across the stage Thursday night at Barclays Center wearing red sneakers made of basketballs.

The 76ers had the No. 1 pick for the second straight year after trading with the Boston Celtics on Monday. Now they add Fultz to a promising young core that includes Rookie of the Year finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, plus Ben Simmons, the top pick from last year who sat out all season with a foot injury.