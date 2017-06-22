Gonzaga's Zach Collins selected 10th overall by the Sacramento Kings

Former Gonzaga forward Zach Collins was selected 10th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 NBA Draft. Collins becomes the Bulldogs' third lottery pick in the last five years, joining Kelly Olynyk (13th in 2013) and Domantas Sabonis (11th in 2016). Gonzaga now has had a first round draft pick in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.

Collins was the first-ever McDonald's All-American to commit to Gonzaga out of high school and helped lead the Bulldogs to their first Final Four appearance this season. Collins was also named to the All-Tournament Team after averaging 11.5 points and 10 rebounds at the Final Four. When Collins declared for this year's NBA Draft, he became Gonzaga's first one-and-done in school history.

Here's a list of Gonzaga players taken in the NBA Draft:

