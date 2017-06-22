Former Chiefs HC Don Nachbaur named LA Kings Assistant Coach

Nachbaur, 58 (January 30, 1959) joins the Kings after serving as Head Coach of the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League for the past seven seasons (2010-11 through 2016-17) and leading his team to the WHL playoffs in six of those seven campaigns.

The LA Kings have agreed to terms with Don Nachbaur to serve as Assistant Coach, it was announced today by LA Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake and Kings Head Coach John Stevens.

"Don is a great addition to our coaching staff. I personally have known him 30-plus years. I played with him and have coached alongside him. He has played the game at a high level and he is a tremendous all-around teacher who is very well-rounded," said Stevens.



The native of Kitimat, British Columbia, has over 20 years of coaching experience on his resume as he also served as the Head Coach of the WHL's Tri-City Americans from 2003 to 2009, the Head Coach of the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds from 1994 to 2000, and as an Assistant Coach in the American Hockey League (AHL) for both the Binghamton Senators in 2009-10 and the Philadelphia Phantoms from 2000 to 2002. While with the Phantoms, he was the Assistant Coach under Stevens, who served as Head Coach of the Phantoms from 2000 to 2006.

Nachbaur enjoyed a successful playing career that included 223 NHL regular season games and 11 Stanley Cup playoff games over eight seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (1985-90), the Edmonton Oilers (1982-83) and the Hartford Whalers (1980-82). His regular season totals included 69 points (23-46=69) and 465 penalty minutes and he collected two points (1-1=2) and 24 penalty minutes during his NHL postseason career. He was drafted by Hartford in the third-round (60th overall) in the 1979 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut with the Whalers during the 1980-81 season.

Nachbaur spent parts of nine seasons in the AHL with the Hershey Bears (1984 through 1990), the New Haven Knighthawks (1983-84; the Kings affiliate at the time) and the Moncton Alpines (1982-83), where he enjoyed two 30-plus goal seasons. He finished with 33 goals with Moncton in 1982-83 and 33 goals with New Haven in 1983-84 while playing primarily on a line with former Kings left wing and current Kings radio analyst Daryl Evans. He also amassed 100-plus penalty minutes in the league seven times and had a career high 301 penalty minutes with Hershey in 1985-86. His career AHL totals included 360 points (174-186=360) and 1,452 penalty minutes in 469 career AHL regular season games. In 43 career AHL playoff games - all with Hershey - he totaled 24 points (9-15=24) and 222 penalty minutes, and he won a Calder Cup championship with the Bears in 1988.

Just like during their coaching careers, the playing careers of Nachbaur and Stevens intersected for four seasons as they played in the Philadelphia/Hershey system together. They were teammates in Philadelphia (NHL) and Hershey (the Flyers AHL affiliate) from 1986 to 1990.

After four seasons of professional hockey in Austria (1990-94), Nachbaur retired as a player and began his long and extensive coaching career with Seattle in 1994-95.

