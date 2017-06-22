Indians drop second straight game to Dust Devils, 5-1

The scouting reports on Kailer Yamamoto are pretty much all the same: speedy, skilled, a pure scorer -- and undersized. "It gives me that drive to want to push past everybody and be the best player I can be," Yamamoto says of constantly hearing about his 5-9, 160-lb. frame. "Ultimately my goal is to be the best player every time I step on the ice. It gets a little frustrating but it gives me that drive and helps me out in the end." There's a small group of ...More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Jarrod Dyson's bunt single broke up Justin Verlander's bid for a perfect game in the sixth inning Wednesday night and sparked the Seattle Mariners to a 7-5 comeback win over the Detroit Tigers.More >>
PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Aldemar Burgos homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just one hit over six innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 5-1 on Wednesday. Ramirez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Scott Sutter headed in a free kick on the last play of second-half stoppage time to lift Orlando City to a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. The Lions (7-5-5) were awarded a free kick 12 yards up from the goal line outside the penalty area on the left side.More >>
Meet two local ladies who have been cheering on the Billings Mustangs for more than 6 decades.More >>
Special Olympics Washington will feature 62 teams at the 2017 Spokane Hoopfest, displaying some of the most-skilled and competitive traditional and Unified (athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team) 3-on-3 squads Special Olympics has to offer.More >>
SEATTLE -- Andrew Moore, the Mariners' most advanced pitching prospect, was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and will replace struggling veteran Yovani Gallardo in the rotation, with right-hander Christian Bergman being optioned back to Tacoma. General manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed that Moore will be joining the Mariners' rotation. Manager Scott Servais is expected to clarify exactly where Moore will fit in at his pregame meeting with the media on W...More >>
Kyle Seager's double off the wall in right field scored Tyler Smith from second base with the winning run and gave the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings Tuesday night.More >>
Tucker Pennell had four hits and four RBI, and Jim McDade struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 10-0 on Tuesday.More >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday.More >>
PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Aldemar Burgos homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just one hit over six innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 5-1 on Wednesday. Ramirez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.More >>
Tucker Pennell had four hits and four RBI, and Jim McDade struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 10-0 on Tuesday.More >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday.More >>
The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.More >>
The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.More >>
The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Texas Rangers have announced the 2017 field staffs for their minor league affiliates today, and the Spokane Indians will have a new manager for the first time since 2007. Matt Hagen, a veteran of 11 years in professional baseball, will replace longtime skipper Tim Hulett at the helm next season, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 15 against the Boise Hawks at Avista Stadium. Hagen will be joined by Chase Lambin (Hitting Coach), Joey Seaver...More >>
The Spokane Indians were scheduled to start the playoffs today in Everett... But the rain made sure that didn't happen.More >>
The Spokane Indians are rounding into form just in time for the TicketsWest Northwest League Playoffs. Tyler Phillips (4-7) pitched 6.1 strong innings and Spokane's offense backed him up with two home runs as the Indians topped the Hops 5-2 in front of 4,246 fans at Avista Stadium.More >>
