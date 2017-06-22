Indians drop second straight game to Dust Devils, 5-1

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Aldemar Burgos homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just one hit over six innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 5-1 on Wednesday.

Ramirez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.

Tri-City went up 2-0 in the second after Josh Magee hit an RBI single, scoring Burgos.

Spokane answered in the top of the next frame when Austin O'Banion scored on a ground out to cut the deficit to one.

The Dust Devils later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Burgos hit a solo home run before he doubled to score Luis Almanzar and Boomer White in the sixth.

Luis Lopez (0-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out three in the Northwest League game.