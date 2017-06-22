Sounders give up last-second goal, tie Orlando City 1-1

The scouting reports on Kailer Yamamoto are pretty much all the same: speedy, skilled, a pure scorer -- and undersized. "It gives me that drive to want to push past everybody and be the best player I can be," Yamamoto says of constantly hearing about his 5-9, 160-lb. frame. "Ultimately my goal is to be the best player every time I step on the ice. It gets a little frustrating but it gives me that drive and helps me out in the end." There's a small group of ...More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Jarrod Dyson's bunt single broke up Justin Verlander's bid for a perfect game in the sixth inning Wednesday night and sparked the Seattle Mariners to a 7-5 comeback win over the Detroit Tigers.More >>
PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Aldemar Burgos homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just one hit over six innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 5-1 on Wednesday. Ramirez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Scott Sutter headed in a free kick on the last play of second-half stoppage time to lift Orlando City to a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. The Lions (7-5-5) were awarded a free kick 12 yards up from the goal line outside the penalty area on the left side.More >>
Meet two local ladies who have been cheering on the Billings Mustangs for more than 6 decades.More >>
Special Olympics Washington will feature 62 teams at the 2017 Spokane Hoopfest, displaying some of the most-skilled and competitive traditional and Unified (athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team) 3-on-3 squads Special Olympics has to offer.More >>
SEATTLE -- Andrew Moore, the Mariners' most advanced pitching prospect, was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and will replace struggling veteran Yovani Gallardo in the rotation, with right-hander Christian Bergman being optioned back to Tacoma. General manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed that Moore will be joining the Mariners' rotation. Manager Scott Servais is expected to clarify exactly where Moore will fit in at his pregame meeting with the media on W...More >>
Kyle Seager's double off the wall in right field scored Tyler Smith from second base with the winning run and gave the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings Tuesday night.More >>
Tucker Pennell had four hits and four RBI, and Jim McDade struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 10-0 on Tuesday.More >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday.More >>
