Spokane natives Yamamoto, Johnson breaking the mold on the ice

The scouting reports on Kailer Yamamoto are pretty much all the same: speedy, skilled, a pure scorer -- and undersized. "It gives me that drive to want to push past everybody and be the best player I can be," Yamamoto says of constantly hearing about his 5-9, 160-lb. frame. "Ultimately my goal is to be the best player every time I step on the ice. It gets a little frustrating but it gives me that drive and helps me out in the end." There's a small group of ...More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Jarrod Dyson's bunt single broke up Justin Verlander's bid for a perfect game in the sixth inning Wednesday night and sparked the Seattle Mariners to a 7-5 comeback win over the Detroit Tigers.More >>
PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Aldemar Burgos homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just one hit over six innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 5-1 on Wednesday. Ramirez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.More >>
SEATTLE (AP) - Scott Sutter headed in a free kick on the last play of second-half stoppage time to lift Orlando City to a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. The Lions (7-5-5) were awarded a free kick 12 yards up from the goal line outside the penalty area on the left side.More >>
Meet two local ladies who have been cheering on the Billings Mustangs for more than 6 decades.More >>
Special Olympics Washington will feature 62 teams at the 2017 Spokane Hoopfest, displaying some of the most-skilled and competitive traditional and Unified (athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team) 3-on-3 squads Special Olympics has to offer.More >>
SEATTLE -- Andrew Moore, the Mariners' most advanced pitching prospect, was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and will replace struggling veteran Yovani Gallardo in the rotation, with right-hander Christian Bergman being optioned back to Tacoma. General manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed that Moore will be joining the Mariners' rotation. Manager Scott Servais is expected to clarify exactly where Moore will fit in at his pregame meeting with the media on W...More >>
Kyle Seager's double off the wall in right field scored Tyler Smith from second base with the winning run and gave the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings Tuesday night.More >>
Tucker Pennell had four hits and four RBI, and Jim McDade struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 10-0 on Tuesday.More >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday.More >>
The scouting reports on Kailer Yamamoto are pretty much all the same: speedy, skilled, a pure scorer -- and undersized. "It gives me that drive to want to push past everybody and be the best player I can be," Yamamoto says of constantly hearing about his 5-9, 160-lb. frame. "Ultimately my goal is to be the best player every time I step on the ice. It gets a little frustrating but it gives me that drive and helps me out in the end." There's a small group of ...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced Thursday that they have traded forward Koby Morrisseau to the Regina Pats in exchange for future draft picks. “Looking at our forward numbers and depth, we felt this was the right move for our organization at this time,More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs prospects Jack Finley (pictured, right) and Tyson Feist (left) both signed Standard Player Agreements and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. Both players were recognized at the Chiefs’ press conference at Spokane Arena introducing Dan Lambert, the team’s new head coach.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that Dan Lambert will become the 12th full-time head coach in the organization’s history. Lambert was previously the head coach of the Rochester Americans (AHL) and Kelowna Rockets (WHL), including a WHL Championship with the Rockets in 2015.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.More >>
Two years removed from a #1 overall pick in the WHL Bantam Draft, the Spokane Chiefs used their first round pick to address their offense by selecting center Jake Finley with the #6 choice in Thursday's draft. Finley is a 15-year-old from Kelowna and just played for POE Bant Prep this past season. Here's a look at all of the first round selections made by the Spokane Chiefs since 2000.More >>
CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs selected forward Jack Finley with the sixth overall pick of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary on Thursday morning. Finley was one of 11 players selected by the Chiefs in the annual draft, including five forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender.More >>
With the 2017 WHL Bantam draft starting tomorrow, we take a look back at the Spokane Chiefs drafted in the NHL since the turn of the century in 2000. Hudson Elynuik was the most recent Chief drafted when he was picked by the Carolina Hurricanes in 3rd round of the 2016 NHL draft.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs will select their future stars on Thursday morning as all 22 WHL teams will participate in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, beginning at 9 a.m. MT/8 a.m. PT in Calgary. Spokane holds the sixth overall pick in the draft, marking just the 14th top-10 pick in franchise history. Fans can watch the first round of the draft online at whl.ca with the stream beginning at 7:30 a.m. PT.More >>
Mike Babcock (pictured), who coached in Spokane from 1994-2000 and ranks first in franchise history in playoff wins, was named one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the top coach in the NHL. Babcock led the Toronto Maple Leafs to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 while fielding a young team featuring six rookies with over 75 games played.More >>
