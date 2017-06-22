Spokane natives Yamamoto, Johnson breaking the mold on the ice

The scouting reports on Kailer Yamamoto are pretty much all the same: speedy, skilled, a pure scorer -- and undersized.

"It gives me that drive to want to push past everybody and be the best player I can be," Yamamoto says of constantly hearing about his 5-9, 160-lb. frame. "Ultimately my goal is to be the best player every time I step on the ice. It gets a little frustrating but it gives me that drive and helps me out in the end."



There's a small group of athletes who understand that drive, who heard the same scouting reports and ultimately went on to succeed at the highest level of hockey.

"Seeing those guys, it helps me out," Yamamoto says. "It shows that smaller guys can play in the league, and that it's not just a big guy game anymore."



Kailer doesn't have to look far for proof that smaller guys can make a big impact in the NHL. One of today's most impactful players is someone he's known his whole life.

"I think the first time I really met Kailer he was two or three years old, the first time he started skating," says Tyler Johnson, who just finished up his fifth season with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning. "He was skating with my mom so my mom always had me out there helping out. Kailer was always one of the best players out there, regardless of how tall he was. He was a quarter the size of most guys, so he was always fun to watch."



After picking up skating at the age of two, Yamamoto quickly found his footing on the ice.

"When he was about five years old, I was trying different moves with some of my friends on the ice kind of screwing around," Johnson remembers. "He was sitting there with his brother and they'd try to do the exact same moves. It's cool when you're able to see that. I remember when we'd pick teams for the games and stuff, I'd always pick Kailer number one because I knew you could tell him to do something and he'd do it for you. He's a great kid."

Years before Yamamoto was surprising teams with his speed and skill, Johnson was busy NHL making teams think twice about underestimating undersized players.

"That's kind of the old philosophy, but the games changed," Tyler says. "Luckily for me, luckily for him, there's guys that have been in the league, like Martin St. Louis, that really just changed the game. Guys started to realize you don't have to be 6-4 to be a hockey player. You can be any size as long as you have the determination, the grit, and get into it."



"It was really cool to watch as a young kid," Yamamoto says of Johnson's rise to the NHL. "Being able to grow off that and having him as your mentor growing up, it really showed me what I need to do. Just watching him on the ice when I was younger and watching how good he was and saying to myself, that's what I want to be like when I get older."



In many ways Tyler has provided a road map for Kailer through the hockey world, but their paths will ultimately be a little different. Tyler went undrafted, with teams unwilling to take a chance on the 5-foot-8 Spokane native. This weekend, Kailer will hear his name called in the 2017 NHL Draft and is projected by many to be a first round pick; a sign of a changing perception in the NHL world, thanks to players like Tyler Johnson.



"It's amazing that he's going to get this opportunity," Johnson says. "It's something I always dreamed of, unfortunately it didn't happen. But at the same time, he's earned it. I have full faith in him that he's going to keep working hard. I'm excited to see what he can do and hopefully I get to play against him sometime."



"It's going to be crazy, I'm going to cherish it for probably the rest of my life," Yamamoto says of the draft experience. "It's almost surreal, you can't picture it, it's that big. It's probably going to be one of the best times of my life. It's going to be a crazy ride."