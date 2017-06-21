Kraziness in the Kennel & FanFest dates announced

Kraziness in the Kennel is on Oct. 7 & FanFest is on Oct. 14

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga basketball has finalized dates for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel for Oct. 7, and Numerica FanFest on Oct. 14.

Fans will get the early details on this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel and Numerica FanFest events, and meet some of their favorite men's and women's basketball players at a booth on Saturday at Hoopfest in downtown Spokane.

Saturday's appearance schedule will have women's players Laura Stockton and Zykera Rice available at 11 a.m. Men's players Josh Perkins and Jack Beach will follow at noon. At 1 p.m., Silas Melson, Jacob Larsen and Jeremy Jones will take over. Johnathan Williams, Zach Norvell Jr., and Jesse Wade will be at the booth from 2-3 p.m. Women's players Jessie Loera and Emma Wolfram cap off the day at 3 p.m.