Kraziness in the Kennel & FanFest dates announced - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Kraziness in the Kennel & FanFest dates announced

Kraziness in the Kennel is on Oct. 7 & FanFest is on Oct. 14 Kraziness in the Kennel is on Oct. 7 & FanFest is on Oct. 14

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga basketball has finalized dates for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel for Oct. 7, and Numerica FanFest on Oct. 14.

Fans will get the early details on this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel and Numerica FanFest events, and meet some of their favorite men's and women's basketball players at a booth on Saturday at Hoopfest in downtown Spokane.

Saturday's appearance schedule will have women's players Laura Stockton and Zykera Rice available at 11 a.m. Men's players Josh Perkins and Jack Beach will follow at noon. At 1 p.m., Silas Melson, Jacob Larsen and Jeremy Jones will take over. Johnathan Williams, Zach Norvell Jr., and Jesse Wade will be at the booth from 2-3 p.m. Women's players Jessie Loera and Emma Wolfram cap off the day at 3 p.m.

Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will be the public's first look at the 2017-18 men's basketball team, while Numerica FanFest will be the annual early glance at the women's team.

Gonzaga Hoopfest Booth Schedule for Saturday
11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Laura Stockton and Zykera Rice
12-1 p.m.: Josh Perkins and Jack Beach
1-2 p.m.: Silas Melson, Jacob Larsen and Jeremy Jones
2-3 p.m.: Johnathan Williams, Zach Norvell Jr., and Jesse Wade
3-4 p.m.: Jessie Loera and Emma Wolfram

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Kraziness in the Kennel & FanFest dates announced

    Kraziness in the Kennel & FanFest dates announced

    Kraziness in the Kennel is on Oct. 7 & FanFest is on Oct. 14Kraziness in the Kennel is on Oct. 7 & FanFest is on Oct. 14

    SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga basketball has finalized dates for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel for Oct. 7, and Numerica FanFest on Oct. 14. Fans will get the early details on this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel and Numerica FanFest events, and meet some of their favorite men's and women's basketball players

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga basketball has finalized dates for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel for Oct. 7, and Numerica FanFest on Oct. 14. Fans will get the early details on this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel and Numerica FanFest events, and meet some of their favorite men's and women's basketball players

    More >>

  • Where will Gonzaga's Zach Collins land in the NBA Draft?

    Where will Gonzaga's Zach Collins land in the NBA Draft?

    The NBA Draft will start Thursday at 4:00 p.m.The NBA Draft will start Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

    Gonzaga forward Zach Collins is moments away from fulfilling his dream and being drafted in Thursday's NBA Draft. This year's NBA Draft could be historic for the Bulldogs, as they could potentially have a player selected in the first round in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.

    More >>

    Gonzaga forward Zach Collins is moments away from fulfilling his dream and being drafted in Thursday's NBA Draft. This year's NBA Draft could be historic for the Bulldogs, as they could potentially have a player selected in the first round in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.

    More >>

  • LCSC's Gunnar Buhner signs with Philadelphia Phillies

    LCSC's Gunnar Buhner signs with Philadelphia Phillies

    Courtesy: Lewis-Clark State WarriorsCourtesy: Lewis-Clark State Warriors

    LEWISTON, Idaho – The list of Lewis-Clark State College baseball players in the minor leagues continues to grow as Gunnar Buhner has signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.   LCSC, which won its third straight Avista NAIA World Series title earlier this month and its 19th overall, had seven players selected in the Major League draft last week. Buhner, the son of former Major League outfielder Jay Buhner, wasn’t sel...

    More >>

    LEWISTON, Idaho – The list of Lewis-Clark State College baseball players in the minor leagues continues to grow as Gunnar Buhner has signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.   LCSC, which won its third straight Avista NAIA World Series title earlier this month and its 19th overall, had seven players selected in the Major League draft last week. Buhner, the son of former Major League outfielder Jay Buhner, wasn’t sel...

    More >>
    •   

  • GonzagaGonzagaMore>>

  • Kraziness in the Kennel & FanFest dates announced

    Kraziness in the Kennel & FanFest dates announced

    Kraziness in the Kennel is on Oct. 7 & FanFest is on Oct. 14Kraziness in the Kennel is on Oct. 7 & FanFest is on Oct. 14

    SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga basketball has finalized dates for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel for Oct. 7, and Numerica FanFest on Oct. 14. Fans will get the early details on this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel and Numerica FanFest events, and meet some of their favorite men's and women's basketball players

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga basketball has finalized dates for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel for Oct. 7, and Numerica FanFest on Oct. 14. Fans will get the early details on this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel and Numerica FanFest events, and meet some of their favorite men's and women's basketball players

    More >>

  • Where will Gonzaga's Zach Collins land in the NBA Draft?

    Where will Gonzaga's Zach Collins land in the NBA Draft?

    The NBA Draft will start Thursday at 4:00 p.m.The NBA Draft will start Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

    Gonzaga forward Zach Collins is moments away from fulfilling his dream and being drafted in Thursday's NBA Draft. This year's NBA Draft could be historic for the Bulldogs, as they could potentially have a player selected in the first round in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.

    More >>

    Gonzaga forward Zach Collins is moments away from fulfilling his dream and being drafted in Thursday's NBA Draft. This year's NBA Draft could be historic for the Bulldogs, as they could potentially have a player selected in the first round in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga's 2017 volleyball schedule released

    Gonzaga's 2017 volleyball schedule released

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SPOKANE, Wash.--The 2017 volleyball season is coming up quickly, and Gonzaga head coach Diane Nelson announced the Bulldogs' schedule for the upcoming campaign on Wednesday. Gonzaga faces a balanced schedule this season, complete with 10 opponents that posted winning records last season and three that reached the NCAA Tournament - Denver, BYU, and San Diego. The Bulldogs will play 12 matches inside the Martin Centre, the first three of which will come at the Za...

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.--The 2017 volleyball season is coming up quickly, and Gonzaga head coach Diane Nelson announced the Bulldogs' schedule for the upcoming campaign on Wednesday. Gonzaga faces a balanced schedule this season, complete with 10 opponents that posted winning records last season and three that reached the NCAA Tournament - Denver, BYU, and San Diego. The Bulldogs will play 12 matches inside the Martin Centre, the first three of which will come at the Za...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.