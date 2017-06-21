LCSC's Gunnar Buhner signs with Philadelphia Phillies

Gonzaga forward Zach Collins is moments away from fulfilling his dream and being drafted in Thursday's NBA Draft. This year's NBA Draft could be historic for the Bulldogs, as they could potentially have a player selected in the first round in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.More >>
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins is moments away from fulfilling his dream and being drafted in Thursday's NBA Draft. This year's NBA Draft could be historic for the Bulldogs, as they could potentially have a player selected in the first round in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – The list of Lewis-Clark State College baseball players in the minor leagues continues to grow as Gunnar Buhner has signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. LCSC, which won its third straight Avista NAIA World Series title earlier this month and its 19th overall, had seven players selected in the Major League draft last week. Buhner, the son of former Major League outfielder Jay Buhner, wasn’t sel...More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – The list of Lewis-Clark State College baseball players in the minor leagues continues to grow as Gunnar Buhner has signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. LCSC, which won its third straight Avista NAIA World Series title earlier this month and its 19th overall, had seven players selected in the Major League draft last week. Buhner, the son of former Major League outfielder Jay Buhner, wasn’t sel...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.--The 2017 volleyball season is coming up quickly, and Gonzaga head coach Diane Nelson announced the Bulldogs' schedule for the upcoming campaign on Wednesday. Gonzaga faces a balanced schedule this season, complete with 10 opponents that posted winning records last season and three that reached the NCAA Tournament - Denver, BYU, and San Diego. The Bulldogs will play 12 matches inside the Martin Centre, the first three of which will come at the Za...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.--The 2017 volleyball season is coming up quickly, and Gonzaga head coach Diane Nelson announced the Bulldogs' schedule for the upcoming campaign on Wednesday. Gonzaga faces a balanced schedule this season, complete with 10 opponents that posted winning records last season and three that reached the NCAA Tournament - Denver, BYU, and San Diego. The Bulldogs will play 12 matches inside the Martin Centre, the first three of which will come at the Za...More >>
Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.More >>
Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.More >>
SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.More >>
SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.More >>
NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.More >>
NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.More >>
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).More >>
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—Junior starting pitcher Eli Morgan picked up the highest honor of his career Wednesday, earning Perfect Game/Rawlings First Team All-America accolades. Morgan, the eighth-round draft pick of Cleveland on June 13, earned the high national honor after a standout junior season.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—Junior starting pitcher Eli Morgan picked up the highest honor of his career Wednesday, earning Perfect Game/Rawlings First Team All-America accolades. Morgan, the eighth-round draft pick of Cleveland on June 13, earned the high national honor after a standout junior season.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.More >>
SECAUCUS, N.J.— A pair of star Gonzaga pitchers heard their names called on day two of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Tuesday. Senior reliever Wyatt Mills was selected in the third round and 83rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners while junior starter Eli Morgan went in the eighth round and 252nd overall to the Cleveland Indians.More >>
SECAUCUS, N.J.— A pair of star Gonzaga pitchers heard their names called on day two of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Tuesday. Senior reliever Wyatt Mills was selected in the third round and 83rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners while junior starter Eli Morgan went in the eighth round and 252nd overall to the Cleveland Indians.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – The list of Lewis-Clark State College baseball players in the minor leagues continues to grow as Gunnar Buhner has signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. LCSC, which won its third straight Avista NAIA World Series title earlier this month and its 19th overall, had seven players selected in the Major League draft last week. Buhner, the son of former Major League outfielder Jay Buhner, wasn’t sel...More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – The list of Lewis-Clark State College baseball players in the minor leagues continues to grow as Gunnar Buhner has signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. LCSC, which won its third straight Avista NAIA World Series title earlier this month and its 19th overall, had seven players selected in the Major League draft last week. Buhner, the son of former Major League outfielder Jay Buhner, wasn’t sel...More >>
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).More >>
Day 3 (rounds 11-40) of the MLB Draft concluded today and many familiar faces were selected. The Lewis-Clark State Warriors had six players selected in rounds 11-40 and are coming of their 19th and third consecutive NAIA National Championship. The Washington State Cougars had three players drafted on Day 3 (Jones, Matheny, Nealy), while the Gonzaga Bulldogs had two drafted (Frost, Bohling).More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – Connor Brogdon, a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College designated hitter J.J. Robinson earned honorable mention honors from the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee. Robinson, who was a second-team selection a year ago, was the only Warrior to earn honors.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College designated hitter J.J. Robinson earned honorable mention honors from the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee. Robinson, who was a second-team selection a year ago, was the only Warrior to earn honors.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho –Top seed Oklahoma City and No. 5 seed Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) decided to flirt with disaster in their winner’s bracket game at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA World Series on Monday night.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho –Top seed Oklahoma City and No. 5 seed Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) decided to flirt with disaster in their winner’s bracket game at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA World Series on Monday night.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho – After working out with a handful of NBA teams, junior guard Victor Sanders has elected to return to Idaho for his senior season in 2017-18. He led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago, helping Idaho to a Big Sky Tournament Semifinal appearance and a first round win in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho – After working out with a handful of NBA teams, junior guard Victor Sanders has elected to return to Idaho for his senior season in 2017-18. He led the Vandals with 20.9 points per game a season ago, helping Idaho to a Big Sky Tournament Semifinal appearance and a first round win in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The LCSC baseball now knows its path to a third-consecutive title and 19th overall National Championship. The Warriors were named the No. 5 Seed in the 10-team 2017 Avista NAIA Baseball World Series. They will play No. 4 Keiser at 7 p.m. on Friday May 26. LCSC finished the regular season with an overall record of 35-13.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The LCSC baseball now knows its path to a third-consecutive title and 19th overall National Championship. The Warriors were named the No. 5 Seed in the 10-team 2017 Avista NAIA Baseball World Series. They will play No. 4 Keiser at 7 p.m. on Friday May 26. LCSC finished the regular season with an overall record of 35-13.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the seeds and bracket for the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, hosted by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the seeds and bracket for the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, hosted by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Opening Round Schedule | Video Selection Show) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The event, which is a five-team, double-elimination format, takes place May 15 – 18 at nine host locations.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Opening Round Schedule | Video Selection Show) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 45-team field and brackets for the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. The event, which is a five-team, double-elimination format, takes place May 15 – 18 at nine host locations.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga's athletic programs continued to thrive in the latest release of the Academic Progress Rate by the NCAA on Wednesday with seven teams earning a perfect 1,000 score and all GU teams combining for a 997 mark. That mark is tied for the second-best combined average for any school in the nation, behind only the Ivy League's Dartmouth.More >>