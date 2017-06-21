Where will Gonzaga's Zach Collins land in the NBA Draft? - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Where will Gonzaga's Zach Collins land in the NBA Draft?

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The NBA Draft will start Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

Gonzaga forward Zach Collins is moments away from fulfilling his dream and being drafted in Thursday's NBA Draft. This year's NBA Draft could be historic for the Bulldogs, as they could potentially have a player selected in the first round in back-to-back years for the first time in school history. Last year, former Gonzaga forward Domantas Sabonis was drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic, but was then traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Collins was the first-ever McDonald's All-American to commit to Gonzaga out of high school and led the Bulldogs to their first Final Four appearance this season. Collins was also named to the All-Tournament Team after averaging 11.5 points and 10 rebounds in the two games during the Final Four. 

When Collins declared for the NBA Draft, he became the first one-and-done player in Gonzaga history. Collins has since worked out with multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks.

Here's where some experts think Collins could land in the 2017 NBA Draft:

Source                                 Overall                Team

NBADraft.net                           9th                       Dallas Mavericks

DraftExpress.com                    10th                     Sacramento Kings

Fox Sports                              12th                      Detroit Pistons 

CBS Sports                             13th                      Denver Nuggets

USA Today                              14th                      Miami Heat                

