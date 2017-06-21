Mariners' pitcher Andrew Moore called up from Triple-A Tacoma

Moore was not on the 40-man roster, so right-hander Tyler Cloyd was designated for assignment to open a spot for the 23-year-old from Oregon State.

Moore, the Mariners' No. 4-ranked prospect per MLBPipeline.com, has gone 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA in eight starts for Tacoma and was 1-2 with a 2.08 ERA in six outings (five starts) with Double-A Arkansas to open the season.

Moore was selected by Seattle with a Competitive Balance Round B selection, the 72nd overall pick, in the 2015 Draft and has moved quickly through the Mariners' system. He was the club's Minor League Pitcher of the Year last year after going 12-4 with a 2.65 ERA while splitting time between Class A Advanced Bakersfield and Double-A Jackson.

Bergman, 29, went 4-4 with a 5.44 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) and helped fill the void over the past two months while the club was without injured starters Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma, as well as James Paxton for a time. With Hernandez returning on Friday, Bergman apparently was the odd man out and will return to Tacoma and continue working as a starter.

The Mariners are also expecting Iwakuma back before long, though his return has been pushed back. Initially expected to return on Saturday, Iwakuma now is scheduled for a third rehab outing in Tacoma after lasting only two innings in his second Minor League appearance on Monday.

That would apparently leave rookie Sam Gaviglio to remain in the rotation for the Saturday opening.

Cloyd, 30, was added to the 40-man roster earlier this month when he was called up to briefly fill the long-relief role. He pitched in one game on June 9 against the Blue Jays, allowing two hits in a scoreless inning before being optioned back to Tacoma.

Cloyd, who hadn't pitched in the Majors since 2013, was signed out of independent ball in May and is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA in five starts with Tacoma.