Special Olympics Washington to feature 62 teams at 2017 Spokane Hoopfest

Meet two local ladies who have been cheering on the Billings Mustangs for more than 6 decades.More >>
Special Olympics Washington will feature 62 teams at the 2017 Spokane Hoopfest, displaying some of the most-skilled and competitive traditional and Unified (athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team) 3-on-3 squads Special Olympics has to offer.More >>
SEATTLE -- Andrew Moore, the Mariners' most advanced pitching prospect, was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and will replace struggling veteran Yovani Gallardo in the rotation, with right-hander Christian Bergman being optioned back to Tacoma. General manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed that Moore will be joining the Mariners' rotation. Manager Scott Servais is expected to clarify exactly where Moore will fit in at his pregame meeting with the media on W...More >>
Kyle Seager's double off the wall in right field scored Tyler Smith from second base with the winning run and gave the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings Tuesday night.More >>
Tucker Pennell had four hits and four RBI, and Jim McDade struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 10-0 on Tuesday.More >>
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday.More >>
Mike Zunino continued his torrid month with a pair of two-run home runs, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.More >>
The Billings Mustangs move to 1-0 on the season following a walk off balk in the bottom of the ninth inning versus the Missoula Osprey.More >>
