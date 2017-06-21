Special Olympics Washington to feature 62 teams at 2017 Spokane Hoopfest

Spokane's Hoopfest is the biggest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world. Join 7,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans on 450 courts spanning 42 city blocks! Plus, enjoy shopping, food and interactive entertainment on June 28th and 29th, 2014.

By Special Olympics Washington

Special Olympics Washington will feature 62 teams at the 2017 Spokane Hoopfest , displaying some of the most-skilled and competitive traditional and Unified (athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team) 3-on-3 squads Special Olympics has to offer.

Since 1990, Spokane Hoopfest has been a landmark supporter of Special Olympics donating nearly $1 million dollars and supporting 17,500 athletes across the state .

Additionally, Spokane Hoopfest serves as the title sponsor of the Special Olympics Washington Breakfast with Champions located in Spokane, helping the organization raise over $125,000 yearly at the event .

Hoopfest is free to participate for Special Olympics and Unified team and features squads from Washington, Idaho and Oregon.

Spokane Hoopfest is the largest 3-on-??3 outdoor basketball tournament on Earth. That means over 7,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans and 450 courts spanning 42 city blocks! Beyond basketball, it is an outdoor festival with shopping, food and interactive entertainment.

Special Olympics Washington & Spokane Hoopfest Details

Date: June 24-25

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday) 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Sunday)

Location: Downtown Spokane (Post Street just North of Spokane Falls Blvd…in front of City Hall.)

Follow Twitter: @so_washington

About Special Olympics Washington