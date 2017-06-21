Seager's 10th inning walk-off leads Seattle over Detroit 5-4 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seager's 10th inning walk-off leads Seattle over Detroit 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) - Kyle Seager's double off the wall in right field scored Tyler Smith from second base with the winning run and gave the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings Tuesday night.
    
Seager's game-winning hit came on a night when his brother, Corey, hit three home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was Seattle's fourth walk-off win this season and it came after the Mariners missed chances with runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth.
    
Nelson Cruz walked on a 3-2 pitch from Justin Wilson (3-3) to open the 10th. Smith came on as a pinch runner and reached second with no outs on a wild pitch. Seager then turned on a fastball and lined it over the head of right fielder J.D. Martinez, allowing Smith to score easily.
    
Steve Cishek (1-1) pitched the top of the 10th to get the win.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Local Sports from SWXLocal Sports from SWXMore>>

  • NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.

    More >>

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program. The Grammy-winning country star will be singing a new theme song, "Oh, Sunday Night," during the first game telecast on Sept. 11 between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.

    More >>

  • Spokane Chiefs send Morrisseau to Regina for draft picks

    Spokane Chiefs send Morrisseau to Regina for draft picks

    Courtesy: Larry BruntCourtesy: Larry Brunt

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced Thursday that they have traded forward Koby Morrisseau to the Regina Pats in exchange for future draft picks. “Looking at our forward numbers and depth, we felt this was the right move for our organization at this time,

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced Thursday that they have traded forward Koby Morrisseau to the Regina Pats in exchange for future draft picks. “Looking at our forward numbers and depth, we felt this was the right move for our organization at this time,

    More >>

  • Safeco Field to get a new name

    Safeco Field to get a new name

    SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year.  The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999. 

    More >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year.  The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.