Indians fall to Dust Devils in road opener 10-0

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Tucker Pennell had four hits and four RBI, and Jim McDade struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 10-0 on Tuesday.

McDade (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.

Tri-City started the scoring in the second inning when Pennell hit a two-run double.

Tri-City later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run seventh.

Tai Tiedemann (0-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Indians were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Dust Devils' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.

  • 'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: MLB Opening day and Final Four

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:35:29 GMT
    Baseball season is starting and Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg discuss the fading traditions in the game, including the Thursday opening day for all teams on the AP Sports Weekly podcast.More >>
  • Yanks' Greg Bird has ankle surgery again, out 6-8 weeks

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:55:27 GMT
    Oft-injured New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird will have surgery to remove a small broken spur on the outside of his right ankle and will be sidelined until late May.More >>
  • Arrieta allows 4 runs in 2nd spring training start for Phils

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:04:42 GMT
    Jake Arrieta felt fine after his second spring training start with the Philadelphia Phillies, and that was more important than the mediocre results.More >>
  • Indians season ends after 2-1 loss to Canadians

    Vancouver started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Logan Warmoth advanced to second on a walk by Kacy Clemens and then scored on a single by Riley Adams.

    Vancouver started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Logan Warmoth advanced to second on a walk by Kacy Clemens and then scored on a single by Riley Adams.

  • Indians drop Game 1 of NWL Playoffs to Canadians

    In the bottom of the ninth, Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguel Aparicio hit an RBI single, driving in Pedro Gonzalez to get within one.

    In the bottom of the ninth, Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguel Aparicio hit an RBI single, driving in Pedro Gonzalez to get within one.

  • Hazardous air quality postpones Game one of NWL Playoffs

    Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.

    Due to the current air quality conditions and forecast, the Spokane Indians and the Northwest League have postponed tonight's game scheduled at Avista Stadium. Game one will be moved to Vancouver and is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:05 PM.

