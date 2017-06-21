Indians fall to Dust Devils in road opener 10-0

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Tucker Pennell had four hits and four RBI, and Jim McDade struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 10-0 on Tuesday.

McDade (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.

Tri-City started the scoring in the second inning when Pennell hit a two-run double.

Tri-City later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run seventh.

Tai Tiedemann (0-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Indians were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Dust Devils' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.