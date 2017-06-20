Christian Inoa walk-off leads Spokane past Boise 7-6

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday.

Miguel Aparicio scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double.

The Indians scored one run in the eighth before Boise answered in the next half-inning when Jonathan Piron hit a two-run home run to take a 6-5 lead.

Grant Zawadzki (1-1) got the win in relief while Ethan Westphal (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Piron homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Hawks.