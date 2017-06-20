Christian Inoa walk-off leads Spokane past Boise 7-6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced Thursday that they have traded forward Koby Morrisseau to the Regina Pats in exchange for future draft picks. "Looking at our forward numbers and depth, we felt this was the right move for our organization at this time,
SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year. The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs prospects Jack Finley (pictured, right) and Tyson Feist (left) both signed Standard Player Agreements and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. Both players were recognized at the Chiefs' press conference at Spokane Arena introducing Dan Lambert, the team's new head coach.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that Dan Lambert will become the 12th full-time head coach in the organization's history. Lambert was previously the head coach of the Rochester Americans (AHL) and Kelowna Rockets (WHL), including a WHL Championship with the Rockets in 2015.
TAMPA, Fla. (June 1, 2017) — IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Holdings company, announced today the addition of its new Friends & Family 5k Event Series presented by IRONMAN.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs will be represented by five of their 2017 WHL Bantam Draft selections at upcoming U16 provincial camps this summer in Canada. The Chiefs prospects – two forwards, two defensemen and one goalie – will compete to represent their respective provinces at the 2017 Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup in Calgary in October.
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday.
Mike Zunino continued his torrid month with a pair of two-run home runs, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.
The Billings Mustangs move to 1-0 on the season following a walk off balk in the bottom of the ninth inning versus the Missoula Osprey.
After consecutive six-run losses against Texas, the Settle Mariners got to the Rangers' ace Sunday and earned a long-awaited victory in Arlington.
The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.
The Seattle Sounders (5-4-6) prepare for an interconference matchup with the Eastern Conference's New York City FC (7-3-5) on Saturday. This will be the first time these two teams meet this season and will be a nationally televised game on ESPN at Yankee Stadium.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Friday night. Ross (1-0) made his Rangers debut and started for the first time since opening day last year when he pitched for the Padres.
Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday.
The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.
The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.
SPOKANE, WA - The Texas Rangers have announced the 2017 field staffs for their minor league affiliates today, and the Spokane Indians will have a new manager for the first time since 2007. Matt Hagen, a veteran of 11 years in professional baseball, will replace longtime skipper Tim Hulett at the helm next season, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 15 against the Boise Hawks at Avista Stadium. Hagen will be joined by Chase Lambin (Hitting Coach), Joey Seaver
The Spokane Indians were scheduled to start the playoffs today in Everett... But the rain made sure that didn't happen.
The Spokane Indians are rounding into form just in time for the TicketsWest Northwest League Playoffs. Tyler Phillips (4-7) pitched 6.1 strong innings and Spokane's offense backed him up with two home runs as the Indians topped the Hops 5-2 in front of 4,246 fans at Avista Stadium.
Seth Spivey stayed well past midnight taking batting practice at the ballpark last night. It paid off in a big way today. Spokane's catcher connected on a three-run blast as part of a five-run sixth inning as the Indians shut out the Hops 8-0
Spokane, WA - The Spokane Indians kept things loose before their series opener against the Hops with an afternoon Fungo Golf tournament. It might just become a daily ritual. The Indians broke out of their long slump in impressive fashion thanks to a relentless offensive assault as the team piled up 12 hits on their way to a 12-1 win over Hillsboro in front of 4,173 fans at Avista Stadium for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Alorica, KXLY 920, and Prime. The Hops struck first with...
