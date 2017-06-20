Christian Inoa walk-off leads Spokane past Boise 7-6 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Christian Inoa walk-off leads Spokane past Boise 7-6

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday.

Miguel Aparicio scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double.

The Indians scored one run in the eighth before Boise answered in the next half-inning when Jonathan Piron hit a two-run home run to take a 6-5 lead.

Grant Zawadzki (1-1) got the win in relief while Ethan Westphal (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Piron homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Hawks.

  • Local Sports from SWXLocal Sports from SWXMore>>

  • NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.

    More >>

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program. The Grammy-winning country star will be singing a new theme song, "Oh, Sunday Night," during the first game telecast on Sept. 11 between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.

    More >>

  • Spokane Chiefs send Morrisseau to Regina for draft picks

    Spokane Chiefs send Morrisseau to Regina for draft picks

    Courtesy: Larry BruntCourtesy: Larry Brunt

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced Thursday that they have traded forward Koby Morrisseau to the Regina Pats in exchange for future draft picks. “Looking at our forward numbers and depth, we felt this was the right move for our organization at this time,

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced Thursday that they have traded forward Koby Morrisseau to the Regina Pats in exchange for future draft picks. “Looking at our forward numbers and depth, we felt this was the right move for our organization at this time,

    More >>

  • Safeco Field to get a new name

    Safeco Field to get a new name

    SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year.  The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999. 

    More >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - The 20 year partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance will come to an end next year.  The Mariners announced on Tuesday the naming rights will not be extended past 2018. The Mariners and Safeco reach the naming agree back in 1998 before the stadium opened in 1999. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Christian Inoa walk-off leads Spokane past Boise 7-6

    Christian Inoa walk-off leads Spokane past Boise 7-6

    Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday. 

    More >>

    Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday. 

    More >>

  • Mike Zunino continues hot streak, leads Mariners past Tigers 6-2

    Mike Zunino continues hot streak, leads Mariners past Tigers 6-2

    Mike Zunino continued his torrid month with a pair of two-run home runs, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

    More >>

    Mike Zunino continued his torrid month with a pair of two-run home runs, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

    More >>

  • Mustangs Win Home Opener on Walk Off Balk

    Mustangs Win Home Opener on Walk Off Balk

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:51:22 GMT

    The Billings Mustangs move to 1-0 on the season following a walk off balk in the bottom of the ninth inning versus the Missoula Osprey.

    More >>

    The Billings Mustangs move to 1-0 on the season following a walk off balk in the bottom of the ninth inning versus the Missoula Osprey.

    More >>
    •   

  • Spokane IndiansSpokane IndiansMore>>

  • Christian Inoa walk-off leads Spokane past Boise 7-6

    Christian Inoa walk-off leads Spokane past Boise 7-6

    Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday. 

    More >>

    Cristian Inoa hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Boise Hawks 7-6 on Monday. 

    More >>

  • Indians split Father's Day doubleheader with Hawks

    Indians split Father's Day doubleheader with Hawks

    Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - The Spokane Indians split Sunday's Father's Day doubleheader with the Boise Hawks, highlighted by an offensive explosion and dominant pitching in game two's 10-0 victory. 5,848 fans came out to Avista Stadium to enjoy Sunday's Luke, I Am Your Father's Day Game presented by Inland Imaging, KXLY 4 News, Rock 94 1/2, 700 ESPN and Family Guide. Game One Game one of Sunday's Father's Day doubleheader saw early offense and dominant pitching, as Boise top...More >>
    Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - The Spokane Indians split Sunday's Father's Day doubleheader with the Boise Hawks, highlighted by an offensive explosion and dominant pitching in game two's 10-0 victory. 5,848 fans came out to Avista Stadium to enjoy Sunday's Luke, I Am Your Father's Day Game presented by Inland Imaging, KXLY 4 News, Rock 94 1/2, 700 ESPN and Family Guide. Game One Game one of Sunday's Father's Day doubleheader saw early offense and dominant pitching, as Boise top...More >>

  • Sights from Spokane Indians' opening day at Avista Stadium

    Sights from Spokane Indians' opening day at Avista Stadium

    Spokane will play Boise tomorrow at 6:30Spokane will play Boise tomorrow at 6:30

    The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.

    More >>

    The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.