Indians split Father's Day doubleheader with Hawks

Spokane Indians

Spokane, WASH. - The Spokane Indians split Sunday's Father's Day doubleheader with the Boise Hawks, highlighted by an offensive explosion and dominant pitching in game two's 10-0 victory. 5,848 fans came out to Avista Stadium to enjoy Sunday's Luke, I Am Your Father's Day Game presented by Inland Imaging, KXLY 4 News, Rock 94 1/2, 700 ESPN and Family Guide.

Game One

Game one of Sunday's Father's Day doubleheader saw early offense and dominant pitching, as Boise topped Spokane 3-1.

The Hawks did all their damage in the second inning. Bobby Wernes got the offense started with a solo shot to left center field, his first of the season. J.B. Moss and Ryan Metzler connected with back-to-back doubles to score another Boise run. Jose Rodriguez drove in the third run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to center field.

The lone Spokane run came in the bottom half of the second inning. Chad Smith's double scored Charles Leblanc to make it a 3-1 ballgame. It was Smith's first RBI of the season.

Alex Speas was on a pitch count in his Indians debut, and surrendered two earned runs in just 1.2 innings pitched. After Speas left the game, relievers Joseph Kuzia, Ismel Lopez, and Dario Beltre combined for 5.1 innings of shutout innings, striking out six. Kuzia struck out four alone in 2.1 innings of work.

Game Two

Part two of Sunday's Father's Day doubleheader, presented by ABC Office Equipment, KREM 2-TV, 93.7 The Mountain, 1510 KGA NW Sports Talk, and The Current, was quite the contrast from game one. A seven-run 1st inning sparked the Indians to a commanding 10-0 victory over the Hawks.

Kobie Taylor set the tone with a leadoff home run to start the first inning. Two batters later, Andretty Cordero found a similar power surge, crushing a two-run homer to left center field for his second home run of the season. The Indians added four more runs in the inning, including RBIs from Austin O'Banion and Isaias Quiroz, to end the first with a 7-0 lead.

After connecting on one long ball in the first inning, Taylor was at it again in the 4th. This time it was the 18-year-old smacking a two-run shot with Quiroz on first. The leftfielder became the first player in the Northwest League this season to have multi-home run game. Taylor's two home runs also tie him with teammate Andretty Cordero and Everett's Joseph Rosa for the league lead. As a team, Spokane's five home runs is the best in the NWL.

On the mound, Spokane starter Reiver Sanmartin was dominant and in control from the beginning. The native of Columbia threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts. Reliever Jacob Rogers was just as impressive coming in for the final two innings. Rogers faced six Boise batters and struck out all six.

The Indians and Hawks conclude their five game series in a rubber match Monday night for Social Media Monday presented by Coors Light and 103.1 KCDA.

