Indians split Father's Day doubleheader with Hawks

Sunday, the Spokane Indians split a Daddy's Day doubleheader with the Boise Hawks to improve to 2-2 on the season.More >>
After consecutive six-run losses against Texas, the Settle Mariners got to the Rangers' ace Sunday and earned a long-awaited victory in Arlington.More >>
The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.More >>
The Seattle Sounders (5-4-6) prepare for an interconference matchup with the Eastern Conference's New York City FC (7-3-5) on Saturday. This will be the first time these two teams meet this season and will be a nationally televised game on ESPN at Yankee Stadium.More >>
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Friday night. Ross (1-0) made his Rangers debut and started for the first time since opening day last year when he pitched for the Padres.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) will travel to Salt Lake on Friday to take on the Screaming Eagles (4-11, 3-8) and wrap up the 2017 regular season. This is a must-win game for the Empire if they want to make the Intense Conference playoffs.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- After going deep twice in a game for the first time in his big league career, Chris Gimenez still has more mop-up relief appearances this season than home runs. Wait, maybe the Minnesota Twins have this whole thing backward with their backup catcher. "Hopefully I'm one of the better hitting pitchers in the leagueMore >>
The Seahawks’ 2017 offseason program came to a close on Thursday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic. The team will now enjoy six weeks away from club headquarters before training camp begins in late July. But before departing for the summer, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took time to meet with the media and update the injury status of several key personnel.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced Thursday that they have traded forward Koby Morrisseau to the Regina Pats in exchange for future draft picks. “Looking at our forward numbers and depth, we felt this was the right move for our organization at this time,More >>
The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.More >>
The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.More >>
The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.More >>
SPOKANE, WA - The Texas Rangers have announced the 2017 field staffs for their minor league affiliates today, and the Spokane Indians will have a new manager for the first time since 2007. Matt Hagen, a veteran of 11 years in professional baseball, will replace longtime skipper Tim Hulett at the helm next season, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 15 against the Boise Hawks at Avista Stadium. Hagen will be joined by Chase Lambin (Hitting Coach), Joey Seaver...More >>
The Spokane Indians were scheduled to start the playoffs today in Everett... But the rain made sure that didn't happen.More >>
The Spokane Indians are rounding into form just in time for the TicketsWest Northwest League Playoffs. Tyler Phillips (4-7) pitched 6.1 strong innings and Spokane's offense backed him up with two home runs as the Indians topped the Hops 5-2 in front of 4,246 fans at Avista Stadium.More >>
Seth Spivey stayed well past midnight taking batting practice at the ballpark last night. It paid off in a big way today. Spokane's catcher connected on a three-run blast as part of a five-run sixth inning as the Indians shut out the Hops 8-0More >>
Spokane, WA - The Spokane Indians kept things loose before their series opener against the Hops with an afternoon Fungo Golf tournament. It might just become a daily ritual. The Indians broke out of their long slump in impressive fashion thanks to a relentless offensive assault as the team piled up 12 hits on their way to a 12-1 win over Hillsboro in front of 4,173 fans at Avista Stadium for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Alorica, KXLY 920, and Prime. The Hops struck first with...More >>
Spokane, WA - The Spokane Indians announced today that they have reached an agreement on a two-year Player Development Contract with the Texas Rangers, keeping the Indians as the Short Season "A" affiliate of the Rangers through the 2018 season. "We are happy to extend our relationship with the Texas Rangers," said Indians General Manager, Chris Duff. "The last 14 years have been some of the most successful in team history and we look forward to wha...More >>
