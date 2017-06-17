Sights from Spokane Indians' opening day at Avista Stadium - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Sights from Spokane Indians' opening day at Avista Stadium

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Spokane will play Boise tomorrow at 6:30 Spokane will play Boise tomorrow at 6:30

The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up at Avista Stadium for opening day.

Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Sights from Spokane Indians' opening day at Avista Stadium

    Sights from Spokane Indians' opening day at Avista Stadium

    Spokane will play Boise tomorrow at 6:30Spokane will play Boise tomorrow at 6:30

    The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.

    More >>

    The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.

    More >>

  • Sounders prepare for clash against New York City FC

    Sounders prepare for clash against New York City FC

    Courtesy: Seattle Sounders FCCourtesy: Seattle Sounders FC

    The Seattle Sounders (5-4-6) prepare for an interconference matchup with the Eastern Conference's New York City FC (7-3-5) on Saturday. This will be the first time these two teams meet this season and will be a nationally televised game on ESPN at Yankee Stadium.

    More >>

    The Seattle Sounders (5-4-6) prepare for an interconference matchup with the Eastern Conference's New York City FC (7-3-5) on Saturday. This will be the first time these two teams meet this season and will be a nationally televised game on ESPN at Yankee Stadium.

    More >>

  • Mariners fall to Rangers in series opener, 10-4

    Mariners fall to Rangers in series opener, 10-4

    Mariners have now lost back-to-back gamesMariners have now lost back-to-back games

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Friday night. Ross (1-0) made his Rangers debut and started for the first time since opening day last year when he pitched for the Padres.

    More >>

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Friday night. Ross (1-0) made his Rangers debut and started for the first time since opening day last year when he pitched for the Padres.

    More >>
    •   

  • Spokane IndiansSpokane IndiansMore>>

  • Sights from Spokane Indians' opening day at Avista Stadium

    Sights from Spokane Indians' opening day at Avista Stadium

    Spokane will play Boise tomorrow at 6:30Spokane will play Boise tomorrow at 6:30

    The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.

    More >>

    The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.

    More >>

  • Spokane Indians open season against Boise Hawks Thursday on SWX

    Spokane Indians open season against Boise Hawks Thursday on SWX

    The Indians take on the Hawks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on SWX.The Indians take on the Hawks Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on SWX.

    The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

    More >>

    The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

    More >>

  • Meet the 2017 Spokane Indians coaching staff

    Meet the 2017 Spokane Indians coaching staff

    Courtesy: Spokane IndiansCourtesy: Spokane Indians

    The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.

    More >>

    The Spokane Indians begin their 2017 campaign on Thursday when they host the Boise Hawks on SWX. As always, this year's team will feature many fresh faces on the field, but it's also a new coaching staff, but it's also a new coaching staff.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.