Sounders prepare for clash against New York City FC

The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.More >>
The Seattle Sounders (5-4-6) prepare for an interconference matchup with the Eastern Conference's New York City FC (7-3-5) on Saturday. This will be the first time these two teams meet this season and will be a nationally televised game on ESPN at Yankee Stadium.More >>
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Friday night. Ross (1-0) made his Rangers debut and started for the first time since opening day last year when he pitched for the Padres.More >>
The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) will travel to Salt Lake on Friday to take on the Screaming Eagles (4-11, 3-8) and wrap up the 2017 regular season. This is a must-win game for the Empire if they want to make the Intense Conference playoffs.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- After going deep twice in a game for the first time in his big league career, Chris Gimenez still has more mop-up relief appearances this season than home runs. Wait, maybe the Minnesota Twins have this whole thing backward with their backup catcher. "Hopefully I'm one of the better hitting pitchers in the leagueMore >>
The Seahawks’ 2017 offseason program came to a close on Thursday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic. The team will now enjoy six weeks away from club headquarters before training camp begins in late July. But before departing for the summer, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took time to meet with the media and update the injury status of several key personnel.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced Thursday that they have traded forward Koby Morrisseau to the Regina Pats in exchange for future draft picks. “Looking at our forward numbers and depth, we felt this was the right move for our organization at this time,More >>
The Spokane Indians will kick off the 2017 season with a five-game series against the Boise Hawks beginning on Thursday. Cole Ragans will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Indians in a game you can see on SWX, beginning at 6:30 p.m.More >>
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino homered against Ervin Santana early, and the Seattle Mariners bullpen held off the Minnesota Twins late in a 6-4 victory Wednesday night.More >>
SEATTLE, Wash. -- Seattle Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter announced today that the club selected 40 players in the 2017 Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft, highlighted by their first pick, infielder Evan White, who was the 17th overall selection in the draft.More >>
