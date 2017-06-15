Seattle Seahawks wrap up offseason program

The Seahawks’ 2017 offseason program came to a close on Thursday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic. The team will now enjoy six weeks away from club headquarters before training camp begins in late July. But before departing for the summer, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took time to meet with the media and update the injury status of several key personnel.More >>
The Seahawks’ 2017 offseason program came to a close on Thursday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic. The team will now enjoy six weeks away from club headquarters before training camp begins in late July. But before departing for the summer, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took time to meet with the media and update the injury status of several key personnel.More >>
The NFL Network’s countdown of the Top 100 players of 2017 continued Monday with players ranked 30th through 21st, and three more Seahawks were on the list: cornerback Richard Sherman at 21, quarterback Russell Wilson at 24 and safety Earl Thomas at 30.More >>
The NFL Network’s countdown of the Top 100 players of 2017 continued Monday with players ranked 30th through 21st, and three more Seahawks were on the list: cornerback Richard Sherman at 21, quarterback Russell Wilson at 24 and safety Earl Thomas at 30.More >>
Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy will earn another $55,000 for weighing under 250 pounds on Monday, according to his agent Jeremy Fowler. Lacy's new contract with the Seahawks includes a total of seven weigh-ins in order to keep him at an optimal weight.More >>
Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy will earn another $55,000 for weighing under 250 pounds on Monday, according to his agent Jeremy Fowler. Lacy's new contract with the Seahawks includes a total of seven weigh-ins in order to keep him at an optimal weight.More >>
Longtime NFL writer Pete Prisco of CBS Sports compiled a list of his top 100 players for the 2017 season. Prisco took into account how players performed in 2016, but the majority of the list looks ahead to next season.More >>
Longtime NFL writer Pete Prisco of CBS Sports compiled a list of his top 100 players for the 2017 season. Prisco took into account how players performed in 2016, but the majority of the list looks ahead to next season.More >>
The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster. Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky.More >>
The Seahawks made a roster move at tight end Thursday, signing Steve Donatell and waiving Bryce Williams to make room on the 90-man roster. Donatell, who participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player, is an undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky.More >>
Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.More >>
Two more Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Kam Chancellor, were unveiled on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list Monday, with Chancellor checking in at No. 34 on the list and Wagner at No. 39.More >>
The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released. Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.More >>
The Seahawks added depth at quarterback Monday, signing former Rams, Browns and Broncos quarterback Austin Davis. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, quarterback Jake Heaps was released. Davis will be added to the backup quarterback competition that currently includes Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 QB.More >>
The Seahawks’ third of seven Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapped up on Friday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and when Seattle head coach Pete Carroll met with the media after his team’s voluntary offseason workout, he shared encouraging news on the injury front.More >>
The Seahawks’ third of seven Organized Team Activities (OTAs) wrapped up on Friday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and when Seattle head coach Pete Carroll met with the media after his team’s voluntary offseason workout, he shared encouraging news on the injury front.More >>
A week after the death of Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy, the Seahawks took the field for organized team activities with No. 96 decals on the backs of their helmets to honor Kennedy, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Seahawks Ring of Honor. The Seahawks will wear the decal throughout the 2017 season.More >>
A week after the death of Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy, the Seahawks took the field for organized team activities with No. 96 decals on the backs of their helmets to honor Kennedy, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Seahawks Ring of Honor. The Seahawks will wear the decal throughout the 2017 season.More >>
The Seahawks added a pair of defensive backs to their roster Wednesday, signing safeties Jordan Simone and Marcus Cromartie. Running back Troymaine Pope and receiver Speedy Noil were waived to make room on the 90-man roster. Cromartie, who went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2013.More >>
The Seahawks added a pair of defensive backs to their roster Wednesday, signing safeties Jordan Simone and Marcus Cromartie. Running back Troymaine Pope and receiver Speedy Noil were waived to make room on the 90-man roster. Cromartie, who went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2013.More >>