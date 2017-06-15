Seattle Seahawks wrap up offseason program

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks’ 2017 offseason program came to a close on Thursday at Renton’s Virginia Mason Athletic. The team will now enjoy six weeks away from club headquarters before training camp begins in late July.

But before departing for the summer, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took time to meet with the media and update the injury status of several key personnel. Here’s some of what he had to say: Read

CB DeShawn Shead

Carroll provided the very first update of the offseason on DeShawn Shead, the Seahawks’ starting right cornerback last year who suffered a serious knee injury in Seattle’s divisional round playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

“He’s making great progress,” Carroll said of Shead, who re-signed with the Seahawks this past March. "He is one of the all-time best healers. He applies himself as well as a person can do in terms of getting back. He’s got all the grit and the perseverance about making it through this as quickly as you possibly can, so he’s doing great.”

Carroll went on to say that he does not expect Shead to be ready for the start of the regular season.

“No, I don’t think so,” he added. "I don’t think we’ll be pushing him on that regard. Maybe he does it, I should never say no to him. Maybe he can pull it off. We’ll see.”

Following the update on Shead, Carroll was asked whether or not any other players might not make it back in time for the start of training camp. Carroll named defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (knee) and wide receiver Tyler Lockett (leg) as potential question marks for the start of next month’s workouts.

“We’ve got to see how Quinton Jefferson comes along. We need to see where he is,” Carroll said. "Tyler’s still a question. We’ve got to see how Tyler is.”

Meanwhile, the status of Dion Jordan, who was added in free agency this offseason from the Miami Dolphins, could also be in question for the start of training camp with the defensive end having recently undergone surgery for “loose bodies” in his knee.

"He really just got back in the area today from some work that he had done, so I really don’t know much about that yet,” Carroll said. Read

WR Tanner McEvoy

Finally, Carroll revealed that second-year receiver Tanner McEvoy recently had his toe operated on. It was a surgery that forced what Carroll called “a big setback” in McEvoy’s offseason.

"He had to have a little bone removed in his big toe and it’s all healed and ready to go for now to get on course to get in shape again,” Carroll said. "So he had a big setback. It was a big setback for him. It bothered him some last year and it was just too aggravated and he had to get worked on.”