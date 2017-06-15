Spokane Empire prepare for biggest game of season

The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) will travel to Salt Lake on Friday to take on the Screaming Eagles (4-11, 3-8) and wrap up the 2017 regular season. This is a must-win game for the Empire if they want to make the Intense Conference playoffs.

Spokane is currently in a battle for second place with the Nebraska Danger (8-7, 5-2), who currently have the same record as the Empire. The Danger beat the Empire on April 1, 42-36 and currently hold the tiebreaker. For Spokane to make the playoffs, they need both a win over the Screaming Eagles and for Nebraska to lose against the Wichita Falls Nighthawks.

The Empire will be taking on Screaming Eagles for the fourth time this season, with Spokane winning the previous three meetings by a combined score of 125-100. The Empire came away with a tight two-point victory in their last meeting on April 30, but have lost five of their last six games since that point.

Spokane is coming off a game where they lost by 30 points to the Iowa Barnstormers, tied for their worst loss of the season. The Empire only posted 28 points and generated just 164 yards of total offense, in a 58-28 loss. On June 3, the Empire lost to the Arizona Rattlers 33-16, their lowest scoring output of the season.

Despite losing five game since the start of May, the Empire can still make the playoffs with a win and a Danger loss. The Empire take on the Screaming Eagles in their regular season finale on Friday at 6:00 p.m.