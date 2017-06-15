Spokane Chiefs send Morrisseau to Regina for draft picks - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane Chiefs send Morrisseau to Regina for draft picks

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced Thursday that they have traded forward Koby Morrisseau to the Regina Pats in exchange for future draft picks.

“Looking at our forward numbers and depth, we felt this was the right move for our organization at this time,” said Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter. “We’d like to thank Koby for his time with the Chiefs and wish him all the best in Regina.”

Morrisseau, a 2000-born forward from Grandview, Manitoba, appeared in 22 games as a 16-year-old during the 2016-17 season, scoring one goal and one assist. He also competed with Team Canada White at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

